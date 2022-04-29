SSE Airtricity increases NI electricity by 33%

SSE Airtricity has today announced an 33% increase to its residential electricity unit prices in Northern Ireland.

The price change is due to sustained increases in wholesale energy costs which have affected all energy suppliers and continue to disrupt energy markets here and across the UK and Europe.

The increase will be effective from June 1 2022 and means a typical customer will see costs rise by around £0.64 per day.

The utility is also providing additional supports for customers who have been adversely affected by the current energy crisis. This includes expanding its existing customer support fund by an additional £1 million to provide direct support to customers in difficulty. SSE Airtricity has also made a charitable donation of more than £825,000 to a trusted charity partner which will be used to support people who are struggling across the island with the increased cost of living due to rising inflation and global market conditions.

Klair Neenan, managing Director of SSE Airtricity, said: “Throughout winter, we worked hard to limit the local impact of the global energy crisis by absorbing record high wholesale energy costs, hoping to see pressure on prices ease. Sadly, this has not been the case and energy prices continue to demonstrate sharp volatility and upward pressure. Regrettably, this must now be reflected in our prices. We know this price change will be disappointing for our customers and not the news they want to hear. We will continue to watch the market carefully and, as we have done before, will look to reduce our prices as soon as it is possible to do so.

“SSE Airtricity has a longstanding and continued commitment to working with and supporting customers in need. Last year, we began contacting customers who were experiencing financial pressure to provide support, including financial assistance, and establish a long-term plan to help them manage their energy needs. We are expanding those supports and will continue to support and engage with any customer who is finding it difficult to manage their energy costs.”

SSE Airtricity continues to offer customers discount on their utility bills for opting to go paperless with direct debit and ebilling. Customers looking to contact the company can do so by dialling 0345 601 9093 or visiting sseairtricity.com.

Klair Neenan, managing Director of SSE Airtricity