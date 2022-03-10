The Royal Ballet School returns to Belfast for the first time since 2019

The Royal Ballet School is coming to Belfast

The world-renowned school will be holding a number of exclusive courses for dancers aged 9-15 and applications close on March 15 at 11am as well as inspire teacher training seminars.

Mark Annear, head of Training and Access, said: “The Royal Ballet School is delighted to be returning to Belfast for the first time since 2019. We are committed to widening access to the School’s expertise and are excited to have this opportunity to work with both talented young dance students and dance teachers in Northern Ireland.

“These courses are a wonderful chance for passionate dancers and dance teachers to experience the Royal Ballet School’s approach to training, learn new skills that they can use in their practice, and have a lot of fun!”

The associate short course is designed for dancers aged 9-15 and is a unique opportunity to experience The Royal Ballet School’s world-renowned training. The course runs over three associate style classes, all taught by Royal Ballet School associate teachers. These classes will take place on March 26, May 7 and June 11 at Crescent’s Arts Centre, Belfast.

The cost of the three classes is £100.

There are also inspire teacher training seminars:

Series 1: Inspire is a comprehensive series of six seminars for classical ballet teachers devised and delivered by The Royal Ballet School. These innovative events will support continued professional development for dance professionals from all teaching backgrounds and societies. Teachers can gain valuable CPD experience by taking part in this inspirational series of seminars.

The following seminars will be taking place in Belfast:

Seminar 2: Analysing the Elements of Technique Part One: Barre work - Sunday, March 27, 9-3.30pm

Seminar 3: Analysing the Elements of Technique Part Two: Centre work - Sunday, May 8, 10-4.30pm

Seminar 4: Analysing the Elements of Technique Part Three: Allegro- Sunday, June 12, 10-4.30pm

Each seminar can be booked individually and costs £150. Booking is available now via The Royal Ballet School website.