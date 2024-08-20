Time is running out for Northern Ireland parents to claim Child Benefit for teenagers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents across Northern Ireland are being reminded that time is running out if they want to claim Child Benefit for a teenager who is continuing education or training.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) needs to know if a 16-19 year-old is staying in education or training, otherwise Child Benefit payments will stop.

Thousands of teenagers across Northern Ireland will decide when they receive their GCSE results on Thursday, August 22.

For parents of 16-19-year-olds who haven’t yet extended their claim, Child Benefit payments will stop after August 31. If their child is going to continue in approved education or training, parents can continue receiving Child Benefit and HMRC is urging them to extend their claim now.

Parents must tell HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) before August 31 their 16-19 year-old is continuing education or training, or their Child Benefit payments will stop. Picture: unsplash

To make sure they do not miss out, parents can quickly and easily extend their Child Benefit claim online on GOV.UK or via the HMRC app. The HMRC said that more than 270,000 parents have extended their claim digitally so far, with the changes applied to their record without the need to wait on the phone.

Parents are also encouraged to keep their claim details up to date, even if they've opted not to receive Child Benefit payments due to the High Income Child Benefit Charge. Parents who want to opt back into receiving Child Benefit payments, can do this online on GOV.UK or in the HMRC app.

Child Benefit is worth up to £1,331 a year for the first or only child, and up to £881 a year for every additional child.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Child Benefit is an important financial support for many households and we don’t want to see any eligible family miss out. You can extend your claim quickly and easily online or via the HMRC app, just search ‘Child Benefit when your child turns 16’ on GOV.UK.”

Victoria Benson, CEO of Gingerbread, the charity for single parent families, said: “Child Benefit is valuable to families and particularly single parent families, who are forced to make ends meet on a single income.

"It's really important, with the August 31 deadline fast approaching, that parents whose children are going into further education and training extend their claim as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this crucial financial help.”

Child Benefit can continue to be paid for children who are studying full time in non-advanced education, which includes:

A levels or Scottish Highers

International Baccalaureate

home education - if it started before their child turned 16, or after 16 if they have a statement of special educational needs and it was assessed by the local authority

T levels

NVQs, up to level 3.

Child Benefit will also continue for children studying on the PEACEPLUS Youth Programme 3.2, Training for Success or Skills for Life and Work schemes.

The HMRC said that if a child changes their mind about further education or training, parents can simply inform HMRC online or via the HMRC app and payments will be adjusted accordingly. Parents can check the status of their claims at any time by viewing their proof of entitlement in the app or online.

Parents will need a Government Gateway user ID and password to use HMRC’s online services. If they do not have one already, they can register on GOV.UK and will need their National Insurance number or postcode, and two forms of ID.