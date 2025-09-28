‘Walkie Talkie’ group brings new mums together for company and conversation

Becoming a mum is an incredible journey – but it can also feel overwhelming, isolating and all-consuming as you adjust to this new ‘norm’ with the most treasured of gifts – your newborn.

The South Eastern Trust, in collaboration with Colin Neighbourhood Partnership’s Early Parenting Programme, have created the ‘Walkie Talkie’ group; a chance for new mums to come together, take a gentle walk through Colin Glen Forest Park and enjoy the simple restorative power of fresh air and conversation.

South Eastern Trust Health Visitor Natasha Higgins explained how mums, walking side by side, gives them the chance to share their own experiences all the while boosting their mood and getting in their steps.

“We started Walkie Talkies during Covid as we couldn’t gather indoors at that time so we thought we would get outdoors in the fresh air,” explained Natasha.

In Colin Glen Forest Park are South Eastern Trust Health Visitor Natasha Higgins with little Cònall Stanley, Jacqueline Hyland with her daughter Éireann May Hyland, Colin Neighbourhood Partnership’s Early Intervention Support Worker Danielle Hyland and Fionnuala Pimley with her daughter Ría Hawkins. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"The mums really enjoy it and love meeting other mums from the area and it’s a nice, gentle exercise for them as well.

"The benefits of walking as we know is really good for mental health and reducing social isolation. Some of our mums would say how they have felt socially isolated and this is a good way of mums meeting and mixing together.

"The mums know myself, they know my colleague Danielle from Colin Neighbourhood Partnership and we are always here to greet our parents before we set off.”

Mum to seven-week old Éireann May, Jacqueline Hyland shared how much she enjoyed meeting and chatting with other mothers after taking part on her first walk.

“It’s great for our babies to get out as well and see all about them as we walk,” she said. “When other people are experiencing what you are, you don’t feel as closed off. I can feel a wee bit of stress, a wee bit of relief lifting after being out and this is only my first walk,” said Jacqueline.

“I had been speaking to both Danielle and Natasha as Éireann May has been a bit colicky and they have been given me tips to do exercises with her at home. Danielle has even offered to come to our house to do a few programmes with her as well which is great.”

When asked what he advice would be to any new mum who might be feeling a sense of trepidation about coming to the group for the first time, Jacqueline said, “It has been a great help and a great morning and I would advise anybody who wants to come and enjoy the outdoors and who might be feeling a bit alone to come along.”

Colin Neighbourhood Partnership’s Early Intervention Support Worker Danielle Hyland added how the benefits of the walking group are endless.

“The group is about boosting energy, reducing fatigue, stress, anxiety and gives mums motivation to get out of the house with their babies,” she said.

"It’s a way to create a supportive network of mums who ‘get it’ and a weekly chance to reduce the feelings of loneliness and isolation.

"Our weekly session is a lovely group of mums supporting other mums.”

Walkie Talkies meet every Thursday at the entrance to Colin Glen Forest Park at 11am, weather dependent.

For more information contact Natasha Higgins on 07525349711 or Danielle Hyland on 07841908718.