2 . Barmbrack

This bread dish, sweetened with cinnamon and dried mixed raisins and sultanas, is steeped in old Irish traditions. Usually sold in flattened rounds, it is often served toasted with butter alongside a traditional cup of tea. Around Halloween slices would be stuffed with various objects to be used as a game to tell fortunes by receiving a slice that contained one of numerous items, including a pea, stick, cloth, coin, ring, or bean. For example, a pea meant that you would not marry that year, a cloth would mean a run of bad luck, and a coin signified impending wealth. The dish was also a popular New Year option; as night fell, the family would take three bites out of the cake and throw it against the door to ward off poverty. Photo: Tourism NI