11 perfect places to enjoy a cosy pint in County Tyrone this wintertime

3 . Lower House Bar - Donaghmore

Lower House Bar has recently treated guests to a refurbishment and expansion, bringing new life into the 18th century space whilst also maintaining the site’s traditional character. Stocking everything from local beers and fine whiskies to interesting gins and intriguing spirits, the comfortable front bar leads on to the rear space, which features outdoor heaters to make sure you are always kept cosy. For more information, go to thelowerhouserooms.com/lower-house-bar Photo: The Lower House Rooms website