11 perfect places to enjoy a cosy pint in County Tyrone this wintertime

Soak up the warming atmosphere with a cold tipple and embrace the county’s renowned hospitality.
From thatched roof destinations to intimate spots, there’s a lot to love throughout Co Tyrone.
Here are 11 bars to visit out in the county when you fancy a cosy pint:
1. The Townhouse - Castlederg
Whilst Castlederg is a relatively small town, the space isn’t short of bars, bringing yet another featured destination to this list in the form of The Townhouse. An independent music venue, this bar has surprisingly been home to some of the industry’s biggest names, including Coolio and local legends The Logues. For more information, go to townhouselive.com Photo: Townhouse Live website
2. Derg Arms - Castlederg
Situated in the town of Castlederg, the Derg Arms is a great location to embrace the rural spirit, offering classic pub meals, games machines, a pool table and even a jukebox. Complete with a roaring fireplace for the ultimate cosy setting, grab a refreshing beer, wine, spirit or soft drink and relax into the plush seats and surroundings. For more information, go to dergarms.co.uk Photo: The Derg Arms Facebook
3. Lower House Bar - Donaghmore
Lower House Bar has recently treated guests to a refurbishment and expansion, bringing new life into the 18th century space whilst also maintaining the site’s traditional character. Stocking everything from local beers and fine whiskies to interesting gins and intriguing spirits, the comfortable front bar leads on to the rear space, which features outdoor heaters to make sure you are always kept cosy. For more information, go to thelowerhouserooms.com/lower-house-bar Photo: The Lower House Rooms website
4. Tally’s Bar - Galbally
The family-run Tally’s Bar was established nearly seven decades ago in 1955, in Galbally, on the outskirts of Dungannon. Furthering the tradition of providing punters with great company and craic, visitors can also enjoy live music thanks to the plethora of gigs and events that take place. For more information, go to facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554814782570 Photo: Tally's of Galbally Facebook
