1 . Go Pig, various outlets across Northern Ireland

Go Pig started from a small kitchen in 2016 growing into a much larger facility in the Titanic quarter of Belfast. They launched their online store during the pandemic, a pivotal time for the business. Afterwards they began supplying to the Henderson Group accelerating their growth this meant that their products were sold in Spar and Eurospar across Northern Ireland.Their recent rebranding aims to enhance visibility on store shelves and to provide each meal with a distinct colour identity. They offer high quality, affordable products. Go Pig prides itself on fresh food and nutritional balance. Their meals are cooked daily with fresh ingredients. The convenience of their products, ready to eat in minutes, contributes to their appeal. Their diverse menu includes tender pulled beef, smoky chargrilled chicken, shredded ham, Italian sausage and prawn linguine.For more information, go to www.gopig.co.uk Photo: Go Pig via their facebook