Known for their time saving efficiency, meal prep companies have risen in popularity over the last few years, creating a surge in Northern Ireland businesses to choose from.
With hectic schedules and demanding workloads, many people find it challenging to allocate time for grocery shopping. Northern Ireland meal prep companies provide an invaluable service to those who are running low on time, energy and inspiration.
Here are some you might like to try.
1. Go Pig, various outlets across Northern Ireland
Go Pig started from a small kitchen in 2016 growing into a much larger facility in the Titanic quarter of Belfast. They launched their online store during the pandemic, a pivotal time for the business. Afterwards they began supplying to the Henderson Group accelerating their growth this meant that their products were sold in Spar and Eurospar across Northern Ireland.Their recent rebranding aims to enhance visibility on store shelves and to provide each meal with a distinct colour identity. They offer high quality, affordable products. Go Pig prides itself on fresh food and nutritional balance. Their meals are cooked daily with fresh ingredients. The convenience of their products, ready to eat in minutes, contributes to their appeal. Their diverse menu includes tender pulled beef, smoky chargrilled chicken, shredded ham, Italian sausage and prawn linguine.For more information, go to www.gopig.co.uk Photo: Go Pig via their facebook
2. Nutrilean, 204 Blackskull Road, Banbridge
Nutrilean is a Northern Ireland meal prep company specialising in not only healthy, but delicious meals. Their meal plans are carefully planned to ensure that you get the correct balance of nutrients whilst catering to individual dietary requirements. Whether customers are looking to bulk up, follow a ketogenic diet, choose vegetarian or just to maintain energy throughout a busy workday, Nutrilean promises something for everyone. Every meal option provided on the website can be ordered in Nutrilean, Reduced Carb and Bulk versions. Nutrilean also offers a variety of high protein energy balls. These tasty treats are designed to boost your energy. They offer a tangy raspberry and coconut and a rich salter caramel. They also offer the biscoff-flavoured ball and snickers style. For more information, go to nutri-lean.co.uk Photo: Nutrilean via their facebook
3. Sliced Meals, various outlets across Northern Ireland
Sliced Meals prioritises real ingredients, staying away from additives and preservatives. Each dish is crafted with care and attention to detail, making their meals feel home cooked.They are determined to change the way that people feel about ready meals to make them realise that these alternatives can be healthy and delicious.Sliced Meals caters to dietary preferences and needs providing under 500 calories options and high protein options for those who are looking to increase their protein intake. This menu shows that there is something for everyone outlining their commitment to both taste and nutrition.For more information, go to www.slicedmeals.com Photo: Sliced meals via their facebook
4. Reuben’s Gourmet Meal Co. Reuben’s Meals, Dunmurry, Belfast
Rueben’s Gourmet Meals put health at the forefront of their business. They provide a range of meal plans tailored for specific goals like muscle gain or fat loss. Their muscle gain plans include high calorie, high protein meals designed to help you achieve your goals. Their fat loss programmes include low calorie, high protein options to keep you fuller for longer. Rueben’s Gourmet Meal Co also offers overnight oat pots, a convenient and nutritious option for breakfast or as a snack. Their flavours salted caramel, raspberry and white chocolate and apple crumble are a delicious treatChoose from a wide selection of meal plans focussed on muscle gain or fat loss. Or choose from their various overnight oat pots: salted caramel, raspberry and white chocolate or apple crumble.For more information, go to www.reubensmeals.co.uk Photo: Reuben's Meal via their facebook