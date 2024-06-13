Whether you’re a fan of a traditional margarita or keen to try something new - like hot honey, squash or even chips on pizza - these pizzerias will have the pie for you.
Here are 12 of the best wood-fired pizza places in Northern Ireland:
1. La Dolce Vita, 2 O'Hagan Street, Newry
This charming Italian restaurant in Newry is a must-visit for wood-fired pizza. It combines a relaxed atmosphere with experimental offerings to really bring you out of your comfort zone. One of the most popular menu items is their unconventional ‘Chicken Chip Kebab’ pizza, which is a must try for kebab lovers. For more information, go to www.ladolcevitapizzeria.com/menu Photo: La Dolce Vita website
2. Belfast Wood Fired Pizza Company, 699 Lisburn Rd, Belfast
Located on the bustling Lisburn Road, Belfast Wood Fired Pizza Co is a top contender for wood-fired pizza. Boasting a deliciously crispy crust, rich sauces and tasty locally-sourced toppings. Belfast Wood Fired hits the spot for the perfect pizza every time.For more information, go to www.belfastwoodfiredpizzaco.com Photo: Belfast Wood Fired Facebook
3. Orto + Slice by Orto, 11a Stranmillis Road, Belfast; 16 - 22 Bedford Street, Belfast and 23 Talbot Street, Belfast
Opened in 2022, Orto now has three locations across Belfast, as well as two “Slice by Orto” hatches where you can buy their delicious wood-fired pizza by the slice. This pizza bar has perfected all the classics, and be sure to try their signature hot honey.For more information, go to www.ortopizza.com Photo: Orto via Facebook
4. Green’s Pizza, 283-285 Upper Newtownards Rd, Belfast and 549 Lisburn Road, Belfast
This classic Belfast Pizza spot has truly mastered its craft. Green’s pizza nails the classics, whilst offering bold topping choices such as hoisin duck. This cosy spot is perfect for a family meal, with its relaxed, welcoming atmosphere and delicious aromas.For more information, go to www.greenspizza.com Photo: Green’s via Facebook