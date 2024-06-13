3 . Orto + Slice by Orto, 11a Stranmillis Road, Belfast; 16 - 22 Bedford Street, Belfast and 23 Talbot Street, Belfast

Opened in 2022, Orto now has three locations across Belfast, as well as two “Slice by Orto” hatches where you can buy their delicious wood-fired pizza by the slice. This pizza bar has perfected all the classics, and be sure to try their signature hot honey.For more information, go to www.ortopizza.com Photo: Orto via Facebook