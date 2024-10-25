12 pub grub spots in Northern Ireland to visit for a hearty meal as the weather gets colder

On a rainy or cold day in Northern Ireland, there is often nothing better than heading to a cosy pub for some tasty and warming grub.

Northern Ireland boasts some of the best pubs in the whole world, a fact that locals pride themselves on, but these hospitality venues do more than simply serving up a perfect pint.

Whether you’re wanting some traditional dishes for lunch or looking to pair your drink with a delicious meal, there are plenty of great spots to try out.

Here are 12 great pubs and bars in Northern Ireland to visit when you want to eat your heart out:

1. Mary McBride’s – Cushendun

1. Mary McBride's – Cushendun

Once one of the smallest bars in Ireland, Mary McBride's is now a champion of the pub grub amongst County Antrim residents. When you think of Irish pub grub, a Steak and Guinness Pie comes straight to mind, and Mary McBride's do this amazingly, so you can enjoy a hearty stack of pastry and meat whilst attending one of the many themed nights that they host regularly. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland/mary-mcbrides

2. The Dirty Onion and Yardbird – Belfast

2. The Dirty Onion and Yardbird – Belfast

Located in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter, The Dirty Onion and Yardbird is home to two bars, one restaurant and one of the city's biggest beer gardens. Not only does the pub have amazing food to serve, including the Yardbird's famous rotisserie chicken, but they also offer entertainment seven nights a week, with contemporary live bands and acoustic acts to cater to everyone's fancies. For more information, go to thedirtyonion.com

3. The Hillside – Hillsborough

3. The Hillside – Hillsborough

The Hillside is Hillsborough's oldest pub, opening its doors in 1752, and has been a favourite to locals ever since due to its astounding pub grub. With local produce being served daily, and a new menu every season, The Hillside is the perfect place to visit if you are looking to fulfil your food cravings. For more information, go to hillsidehillsborough.co.uk

4. The Old Inn – Crawfordsburn

4. The Old Inn – Crawfordsburn

The Old Inn has a lot of food to offer to its customers.Their menus include Old Inn Favourites, Afternoon Tea, Sunday Lunch, CS Lewis Menu, 1614 Lunch Menu, Dessert Menu, Vegan and Vegetarian Menu, Gluten Free Menu, and a Kids Menu, so there really is something for everyone. For more information, go to theoldinn.com

