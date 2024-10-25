12 pub grub spots in Northern Ireland to visit for a hearty meal as the weather gets colder

1 . Mary McBride’s – Cushendun

Once one of the smallest bars in Ireland, Mary McBride’s is now a champion of the pub grub amongst County Antrim residents. When you think of Irish pub grub, a Steak and Guinness Pie comes straight to mind, and Mary McBride’s do this amazingly, so you can enjoy a hearty stack of pastry and meat whilst attending one of the many themed nights that they host regularly. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland/mary-mcbrides Photo: Discover NI