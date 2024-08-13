2 . Gallaghers Bakery, Strabane

Nestled alongside a butcher and deli, Gallaghers Bakery provides customers with great dessert options that they can take away and enjoy in the comfort of their own home.Pick from a variety of fresh cream cakes, scones, bread and more inside the Strabane-based shop, and grab a sandwich to munch on beforehand if you fancy it.For more information, go to facebook.com/GallaghersFreshFoodCentre Photo: Gallaghers Bakery Facebook