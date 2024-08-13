Supporting local businesses is incredibly important, and no more so than bakeries and cafes where you can relax with a tempting homemade bite.
Whether you have an insatiable sweet tooth or are simply after a quick snack during your day, Co Tyrone has plenty of brilliant spots to tantalise your tastebuds.
Here are 13 bakeries offering delicious delights across the county:
1. Brie’s Barista Bar, Gortin Glen
Situated in the heart of Omagh’s Gortin Glen Forest Park, Brie’s Barista Bar is the best reward to indulge in after a hearty nature walk.With traybakes, pastries, waffles and more, everyone is catered for inside thanks to the vegan and free-from additional choices.For more information, go to facebook.com/Briesbaristabar Photo: Brie’s Barista Bar Facebook
2. Gallaghers Bakery, Strabane
Nestled alongside a butcher and deli, Gallaghers Bakery provides customers with great dessert options that they can take away and enjoy in the comfort of their own home.Pick from a variety of fresh cream cakes, scones, bread and more inside the Strabane-based shop, and grab a sandwich to munch on beforehand if you fancy it.For more information, go to facebook.com/GallaghersFreshFoodCentre Photo: Gallaghers Bakery Facebook
3. Wee Buns, Castlederg
Wee Buns is an award-winning bakery based in Castlederg offering tasty traybakes in their Main Street storefront as well as bespoke cakes for any celebration.Every item is made from scratch with fresh ingredients, meaning that the bakes on offer are subject to change, but favours include cheesecake slices, German biscuits, brownies, cookies and more. For more information, go to facebook.com/WeeBuns2020 Photo: Wee Buns via Facebook
4. Quirky Works, Strabane
Quirky Works in Strabane offer a made-to-order service, but fear not, as the minor wait is worth it for the quality creations being sold.Alongside traditional celebration cakes and cupcakes, customers can look in to receive brilliant brownies, traybakes and cookies for when you just fancy treating yourself.For more information, go to quirky-works.ueniweb.com Photo: unsplash
