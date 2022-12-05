13 places to go in Northern Ireland for a mouth-watering Sunday carvery

When it comes to friends and family, there is nothing better than spending quality time with one another.
However, as days get colder and the nights get longer, finding activities to suit the whole family can be tricky but when it comes to a Sunday carvery, there truly is a little something for everyone.
Check out these 13 Sunday carvery spots across Northern Ireland:
1. The Alchemy - 6 Chestnutt Hill Road, Moira, BT67 0LW
Located in the welcoming town of Moira, The Alchemy marries the past and the present with an array of tantalising tastes available at their Sunday carvery. With prebooking mandatory, enjoy four courses with friends and family from 12-5pm.
For more information, go to thealchemy.uk
2. Stormont Hotel Belfast - 587 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3LP
Come together with friends and family for an unforgettable Sunday carvery at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast. With bringing the tastes of home to the forefront of their culinary vision, the team of chefs source only the freshest of local and seasonal ingredients. Running from 12:30-2:30pm, prebooking is mandatory.
For more information, go to hastingshotels.com/stormont-hotel/sunday-buffet-lunch
3. Tullyglass Hotel and Residences - 178 Galgorm Road, Ballymena, BT42 1HJ
Popular for both the quality and range of foods available, Tullyglass Hotel ensure freshness through their local supplies and onsite preparation. Available all day from 12-8:30pm, prebooking is mandatory.
For more information, go to tullyglass.com/carvery/
4. Neill’s Hill Brasserie - 22 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3JF
Lying in the heart of the community, Neill’s Hill Brasserie offers a wide selection of roasted meats and vegetarian roasts alongside an array of accompaniments for friends and family alike to enjoy.
For more information, go to neillshill.com/
