13 places to go in Northern Ireland for a mouth-watering Sunday carvery

2. Stormont Hotel Belfast - 587 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast, BT4 3LP

Come together with friends and family for an unforgettable Sunday carvery at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast. With bringing the tastes of home to the forefront of their culinary vision, the team of chefs source only the freshest of local and seasonal ingredients. Running from 12:30-2:30pm, prebooking is mandatory. For more information, go to hastingshotels.com/stormont-hotel/sunday-buffet-lunch

Photo: Contributed