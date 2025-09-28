18 best pubs in the UK named in prestigious awards

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 28th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST

These pubs have a Great British Pub Award 🍴

The best UK pubs have been named in the Great British Pub Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate the best in hospitality and community spirit across the UK pub scene, whittling down to the winners from hundreds of entrants.

A judging panel led by top industry experts chose the winning pubs across 18 categories including the likes of Best Community Pub, Best Sustainable Pub and Best Pub for Dogs.

Here is your guide to the best pubs to visit in the UK - according to the Great British Pub Awards 2025.

Join NationalWorld Today - daily headlines delivered to your email.

Crown Wharf, Stone, Staffordshire

1. Overall Great British Pub of the Year and Best Town Pub

Crown Wharf, Stone, Staffordshire | Tripadvisor-Keefnjojo.jpg

Blind Jack’s, Knareborough

2. Best Beer Pub - Sponsored by SIBA's Indie Beer Campaign

Blind Jack’s, Knareborough | Google-Miles Ogley.jpg

Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar, Boscombe, Bournemouth

3. Best Community Pub - Sponsored by Square

Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar, Boscombe, Bournemouth | Google-Tomasz Gold.jpg

The Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Eversham, Worcestershire

4. Best Country Pub

The Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Eversham, Worcestershire | Google-The Fleece Inn.jpg

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostPubs
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice