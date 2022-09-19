The capital’s culinary landscape is studded with hidden gems of restaurants, offering you a tour of the cuisine world without even leaving Northern Ireland.
1. Ginza Kitchen
Tokyo’s Ginza district is one of the most famous upmarket dining and entertainment districts in Japan. The founder of Ginza Kitchen has a passion to create high-end dining experiences for customers, almost as if they were dining in the heart of Tokyo’s Ginza. Sample this authentic and unique Japanese dining experience right now in the Lisburn Road Belfast.
2. 2Taps Winebar
Since its establishment in 2005, 2Taps has been at the forefront of the Cathedral Quarter’s revival as a force to be reckoned with in Belfast’s restaurant landscape. They have enjoyed overwhelming support and success over two generations, without compromising on its original values: authentic service, quality refreshment and great food that's meant to be shared. This Spanish and European tapas restaurant has always aimed to make you feel at home with a relaxed and casual dining experience along with all the excitement of a summer celebration. Known not only for their freshly made paellas, but also meat, fish, vegetarian, and vegan tapas dishes.
3. Jumon
This exciting spot on Fountain Street is all about the flavour. Enjoy freshly-prepared Asian dishes with beers, wines, and cocktails in the heart of Belfast city centre. Enjoy the best Kundan Kurry and Pad Thai in central Belfast and prepare to be transported to the Far East.
4. Buba Belfast
Ever since this restaurant opened in 2018, food-lovers have never looked back. Warming St. Anne’s Square with its red neon and ambient colours of orange, teal and copper, you’ll be relieved to know that the food lives up to the atmosphere. Serving up a wide variety of hot and cold tapas, along with a grill, there are dozens of options to tempt your taste buds. With half of the menu dedicated to vegans and a selection of cocktails that evoke the tropics, Buba has something for all.