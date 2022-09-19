2. 2Taps Winebar

Since its establishment in 2005, 2Taps has been at the forefront of the Cathedral Quarter’s revival as a force to be reckoned with in Belfast’s restaurant landscape. They have enjoyed overwhelming support and success over two generations, without compromising on its original values: authentic service, quality refreshment and great food that's meant to be shared. This Spanish and European tapas restaurant has always aimed to make you feel at home with a relaxed and casual dining experience along with all the excitement of a summer celebration. Known not only for their freshly made paellas, but also meat, fish, vegetarian, and vegan tapas dishes.