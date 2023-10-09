40 photos of the super Salmon and Whiskey Festival in Bushmills
Bushmills was packed this weekend for hugely popular Salmon and Whiskey Festival.
By Una Culkin
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 10:55 BST
Top quality food and drink, artisan crafters, music, dance, exhibitions and much much more.
The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Stephen Callaghan and Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop, attended the event as well as North Antrim MP Ian Paisley Jnr.
Have a look at some of the highlights...
