Bushmills was packed this weekend for hugely popular Salmon and Whiskey Festival.

Top quality food and drink, artisan crafters, music, dance, exhibitions and much much more.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Stephen Callaghan and Cllr Margaret Anne McKillop, attended the event as well as North Antrim MP Ian Paisley Jnr.

Have a look at some of the highlights...

