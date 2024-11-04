5 of the best healthy eating spots in County Armagh

By Anna Beaven
Published 4th Nov 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 10:06 BST

County Armagh offers a range of delicious eateries catering to those seeking healthy, nutritious meals.

Whether you're nearer to Lurgan or Portadown or visiting the city of Armagh, there are a variety of restaurants and cafes where you can enjoy delicious and wholesome food.

From trendy local cafes to traditional pubs, County Armagh boasts a whole host of places to grab a healthy bite to eat.

Here are some you might like to try.

Zio Restaurant offers a variety of healthy Mediterranean-inspired dishes, including fresh salads, hearty mains, and pasta options. Their use of fresh, high-quality ingredients ensures that every meal is both tasty and nutritious. Their pizza is made fresh out of their wood burning oven to your request. Zio Restaurant is committed to sourcing fresh and local produce making it a popular spot in County Armagh. For more information go to ziorestaurant.com/about

1. Zio Restaurant, Unit 1 Millenium Court, 41 William Street, Portadown

Mulberry Bistro offers a range of healthy options including fresh salads, soups, and grilled dishes. Their commitment to using seasonal and locally sourced ingredients ensures high-quality and nutritious meals. The bistro's cosy atmosphere and friendly service make it an ideal spot for a relaxed and tasty meal. For more information go to www.mulberrybistro.co.uk

2. Mulberry Bistro, 6 Cathedral Rd, Armagh

Palomo Café serves a variety of healthy dishes, including freshly baked pastries and scones, as well as soups and sandwiches. They are known for their comforting meals and their commitment to delicious, nutritious meals. The owners have an American background so this location boasts a unique indoor aesthetic. Original Bradley artworks decorate the walls and a San Franciscan counter is a notable part of the venue. For more information go to www.palomobistro.co.uk

3. Palomo Café, 60 Church Place, Lurgan

Air Artisan Italian Restaurant features a variety of healthy Italian dishes, including pasta, pizza, and seafood. Their focus on fresh, authentic ingredients ensures every meal is both nutritious and flavoursome. They also offer gluten-free options. The restaurant’s Italian feel and attentive staff, make it a standout. For more information go to airrestaurant.co.uk/menus

4. Air artisan Italian restaurant, 21 West Street, Portadown

