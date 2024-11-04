3 . Palomo Café, 60 Church Place, Lurgan

Palomo Café serves a variety of healthy dishes, including freshly baked pastries and scones, as well as soups and sandwiches. They are known for their comforting meals and their commitment to delicious, nutritious meals. The owners have an American background so this location boasts a unique indoor aesthetic. Original Bradley artworks decorate the walls and a San Franciscan counter is a notable part of the venue. For more information go to www.palomobistro.co.uk Photo: Palomo cafe Facebook