With its strong tradition of agriculture, it is unsurprising that Northern Ireland is full of farm shops - and the Ards and North Down area is no exception.

For farms, it is very crucial that they diversify their sources of income to stay afloat. With goods of slightly higher quality than those found in supermarkets, such locations are well worth a visit for both lovers of agriculture and quality home-grown food.

If you live in or are visiting Ards and North Down, then be sure to visit these farm shops:

McKee’s Country Store

Since 1922, four generations of the McKee family have cultivated 400 acres of land in the Craigantlet Hills near Newtownards, and we finish 700 cattle every year.

They grow our own wheat, barley and grass. Their country store continues to grow every year selling beef from Charolais and Limousin cattle, along with a flock of 1000 free range hens that lay around 900 fresh eggs each day.

If you arrive early, you may be able to feel the eggs while they are still warm. A flock of 90 Texel Ewes have also earned high marks for their lamb.

For more information go to mckeesproduce.com

Ballymoat Farm is a family-run business in Ballyhalbert

Corries on the Farm

This farm shop spawned seven stores throughout Greater Belfast and North Down. They provide quality meat for a discerning customer which means they get shoppers from all over Northern Ireland visiting their farm store to pick something for that special dinner or BBQ, all with the freshest, highest quality produce available at affordable prices.

Along with the meat, they provide vegetables, tasty buns, cakes and desserts - complete with a state of the art dry-ageing chamber and cold stores big enough to supply top hotels and restaurants, nursing homes and fast-food establishments.

For nutritional value, all of their products - including burgers and sausages - are gluten-free.

Horner's award-winning shop in Comber

For more information go to corriesonthefarm.co.uk/

Angus Farm Shop

This boutique butcher’s shop in Greyabbey is dedicated to providing free range, high welfare meat from traditional cattle and lambs.

All this meat is also sustainably produced on a farm two miles from the Farm Shop on the shore of Strangford Lough.

Their beef is reared from their herd of Aberdeen Angus cross cows, and their lamb is specially sourced from crossbred ewes. With chicken, cheeses, coleslaw, and even bread, this is an essential stop when browsing shops in Greyabbey.

For more information go to facebook.com/AngusFarmShop/

Horner’s Farm Shop

The Horner family has been farming near Comber for 300 years, originally specialising in potato production.

This award-winning shop in Comber, opened 20 years ago, has since expanded to offer free deliveries of the best local vegetables, eggs, bread, jam and fruit straight to your door.

The shop itself is open Monday-Saturday for indoor shopping, delivery orders and click & collect.

For more information go to horners-farm-shop.onlineweb.shop/

Primacy Farm Butchers

This food village in Bangor centres around a traditional family butchery that sources most of their produce from our own farm that is combined with the convenience of a greengrocer and coffee shop / gift shop.

Primacy’s range includes most items you would expect to see in a kitchen store cupboard, everything from the basics of bread and milk to those niche products that are enjoyed as the occasional treat.

One of the largest meat counters in Ireland covers all the traditional cuts as well as a great range of newly popular value-added products.

However, they stick to the belief that a traditional butcher should concentrate on the basics and allow the customer to add the finishing touches with sauces, rubs and many other great accompaniments.

They hang their beef for a minimum of 30 days to ensure maximum taste. This process coupled with the careful selection of the animal produces a superior product. Their sausages and burgers are all made in-house from the same top-quality local meat. You can even view the manufacturing room from the shop floor through a special viewing window.

For more information go to primacymeatsfoodvillage.co.uk

Ballymoat Farm

This family-run business in Ballyhalbert sells its own dexter beef and rare breed lamb, along with locally sourced pork, fresh free range ducks and hen eggs.

