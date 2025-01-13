Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These drinks will leave you hangover-free

Many people will be taking part in the Dry January challenge

Dry January is a challenge by Alcohol Change UK which encourages people to stay sober

In the UK there are many alcohol-free brands including versions of prosecco, beer and gin

Many people are participating in Dry January, a challenge by Alcohol Change UK which encourages members of the public to stay sober for the full month of January.

Those taking part in Dry January may find themselves struggling when it comes to socialising, or may miss the taste of alcohol.

However, there are plenty of alcohol-free drinks to try, from prosecco to beer.

Here are seven of the best alcohol-free brands to try, most of which are available at UK supermarkets.

Nozeco is an alcohol-free prosecco, which is available in the original flavour as well as rosé as well as a special edition spritz. Nozeco is available in most UK supermarkets and is usually priced around £3.

BERO is a premium non-alcoholic beer created by Spiderman actor Tom Holland. The brand was founded in London, however it is crafted in America. Cans can be purchased in packs, and it is shipped worldwide via the BERO website.

CleanCo was created by Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews and serves up alcohol-free spirits in a ready-to-drink bottle. You can purchase bottles for around £16 each, as well as ‘subscribe and save’ via the CleanCo website.

Gordon’s is one of the most popular and enjoyed gin brands. For non-drinkers though, Gordon’s launched alcohol-free versions of its most popular flavours including its pink gin. Gordon’s Alcohol Free is priced at around £12 per bottle.

Cider is a favourite drink of many, with Kopparberg a front-runner in cider brands. Kopparberg also serves alcohol-free versions of its most popular flavours. A variety pack of alcohol-free Kopparberg ciders is priced at around £7 for 10 330ml cans.

Heineken is one of the most popular beer brands available in the UK. For those who love the taste but not the alcohol content, Heineken also has alcohol-free versions. A pack of six is priced around £4.75.

Mocktails are a popular phenomenon for those who love the taste of a cocktail such as a Passion Fruit Martini or Mojito, but don’t drink alcohol. While mocktails can be easy to make yourselves, there are also canned versions to buy. Cocktail can brand Funkin Nitro has an alcohol-free range, which is priced around £6.75 for a pack of four 200ml cans.

Are you taking part in Dry January? Let us know in the comment section below 👇