With summer here our tastebuds are changing with the introduction of warmer weather, so it’s likely you’re craving a nice refreshing smoothie.
From fruity concoctions to getting your greens in without even realising it, smoothies not only taste great, but boast incredible health benefits too.
June 21 was even National Smoothie Day, but any day is good to treat yourself with a nice cold cup of your favourite flavours.
Here are some of the best smoothie spots for you to get your fix in Belfast.
1. The Juice Jar - Wellington Place
Known for its iconic berry bowls , The Juice Jar serves clean, fresh and healthy juices.
Having recently ventured out to other premises in Bristol, it’s expected that the delicious chain will expand its list of Northern Irish premises soon too, so keep an eye out on your local area for a Juice Jar incoming. Photo: Unsplash
2. Beleaf Juice & Smoothie Bar - Castlecourt Shopping Centre, Royal Avenue
Beleaf Juice & Smoothie Bar offers the freshest ingredients in its delicious smoothies, ensuring that customers get nothing but the best in their drink.
Choose from an extensive menu and let your taste buds be tantalised by the great taste you’ll experience with every visit. Photo: Unsplash
3. Fruitonic Juice Bar - St George's Market, East Bridge Street
Fruitonic Juice Bar offers fresh juices as well as delicious smoothie and acai bowls, perfect for anyone looking for a more filling alternative.
You can even hire it to cater for any events or occasions you have coming up, so head down to their St George’s Market stall to see if it satisfies your smoothie needs. Photo: Unsplash
4. Shredded Juice Bar - Lisburn Road
The Shredded Juice Bar is a Lisburn Road-based healthy eating establishment specialising in all things nutritious and delicious.
Pick your smoothie flavour and compliment it with a salad and wrap for an added treat. Photo: Unsplash