8 craft beers created in Northern Ireland to enjoy and where to find them

2 . Heaney Farmhouse

The Heaney brewery is located in Bellaghy, home of the famous acclaimed poet, Seamus Heaney. Steeped in history and tradition, this craft beer was founded by Mal McCay and his wife Suzanne, who is the niece of the late poet Seamus Heaney. Drawing water from the spring and natural ingredients from the farm the family have created deliciously crafted beers, from traditional Irish white ales to quirky IPAs such as, ‘Look! No Hands' which is described as having a well-balanced hit of hazy pine, pineapple, grapefruit, and floral flavours with a dry spicy finish. You can find Heaney craft beers on www.heaney.ie Photo: Heaney Farmhouse via Twitter