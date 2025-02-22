8 of the best eateries in Northern Ireland according to your favourite TikTokers

1 . Cafe Zulu, Lisburn

If you are searching for a new brunch spot, look no further. Cafe Zulu in Lisburn is a top coffee setting with a cosy feel! But, if you feel like a challenge you can grab their super sized XXL Belfast bap and if you can eat it in under four minutes, you get your money back! Food Featured says you NEED to try the Tiramisu french toast for your sweet tooth, and if you’re feeling extra hungry, their American-style chicken tenders are the perfect go to. Don’t forget to wash it all down with their viral ‘Cookie Dough Hot Chocolate’. Check out the video on vm.tiktok.com/ZNeoMVuPj Photo: Cafe Zulu Facebook