8 of the best eateries in Northern Ireland according to your favourite TikTokers

Whether you’re looking for a brunch spot or some street food, there is certainly no shortage of food and drink to get stuck into but where are our favourite foodie influencers eating?
Here is a list of eight food places some well-known foodie TikTokers are enjoying:
1. Cafe Zulu, Lisburn
If you are searching for a new brunch spot, look no further. Cafe Zulu in Lisburn is a top coffee setting with a cosy feel! But, if you feel like a challenge you can grab their super sized XXL Belfast bap and if you can eat it in under four minutes, you get your money back! Food Featured says you NEED to try the Tiramisu french toast for your sweet tooth, and if you’re feeling extra hungry, their American-style chicken tenders are the perfect go to. Don’t forget to wash it all down with their viral ‘Cookie Dough Hot Chocolate’. Check out the video on vm.tiktok.com/ZNeoMVuPj Photo: Cafe Zulu Facebook
2. Franky’s Lasagneria at the John Hewitt pub, Belfast
“Did we fly to Belfast specifically for this? Yes we did!”, if Ediblebible did it, you know it must be good! Located in one of the most famous pubs in the country, Franky’s Lasagneria is known to be pasta-tively delicious. Their lasagne is packed with layers of succulent beef, homemade pesto and basil, a mouthwatering combination. While you're there, don't forget to try their mozzarella sticks doused in hot honey sauce for all that cheesy goodness. You know you want to. Check out the video on vm.tiktok.com/ZNeoMXqPK Photo: Franky’s Lasagneria Instagram
3. Rhika’s Kitchen, Portadown
Street food is taking over in popularity and Rhika’s Kitchen in Portadown is a strong contender for being the best in Northern Ireland. Run by a husband and wife out of their house, this place is a massive value for money, considering how fresh the quality is and their crazy large portions. The couple batter their own chicken, cut their own chips, and the delicious meat comes from a butcher just down the road. The el Buffalo chicken tenders are a particular fan favourite according to Flavour Quest, which includes sensational juicy chicken with a crunchy outer shell and an el buffalo sauce. Nothing less than mouthwatering good food. Check out the video on https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNeoM4HR2/ Photo: Rhika’s Kitchen Facebook
4. Smoke BBQ, Carryduff
If lipsmacking, smokey greatness is what you are looking for, feast your eyes on Smoke BBQ. Using only local meats, their smokey ribs and burgers are sure to tickle your taste buds. Loved by locals and those from afar, TikToker Jan Tristan says the restaurant is “highly recommended for meat and BBQ lovers”. Also right next to the Let’s Go Hydro Resort, it’s the perfect place to stop off to warm your guts after a dip in the water! Check out the video on https://vm.tiktok.com/ZNeoM6AN7/ Photo: Smoke BBQ Facebook
