8 places to try street food in Belfast

2. Banana Block

Opened last year, this mini-market occupies a historic linen mall in East Belfast and is inspired by the unexpected connections between Belfast and bananas. In 1911 local resident William Richardson had been one of the first people to cultivate bananas in the British Isles, with some claiming that he was one of the first to grow bananas that were ripe enough to eat. Indie Fude, an independent deli has collaborated with Velocheese to produce soft Italian-style cheeses, infused with a love for community and sustainable practices. Meanwhile, the family business Hearty Growers cultivates fresh gourmet mushrooms, along with Oyster Mushroom grow kits for pink, ivory and gold Oyster Mushrooms, to name but a few. For more information go to bananablock.org

Photo: contributed