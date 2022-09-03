8 places to try street food in Belfast

With local produce being sourced by most businesses, food markets and independent diners present some of the best locations to inhale the varied aromatic scents of Belfast.
One growing food trend is the love of street food, an on-the-go style of cuisine that’s taking Northern Ireland by storm.
So whether you’re looking for foreign food, maverick dining or a casual chilled-out approach, check out these eight places to try street food throughout Belfast.
1. Common Market Belfast
In the heart of the Cathedral Quarter, Common Market has brought together a wide array of vendors to allow you to sample an eclectic variety of food under one roof. These eateries include the pizza parlour Rebel Dough, specialising in foot-long slices, along with Baps By freight, producing LA-style smash burgers. Oui Poutine serves the classic French-Canadian dish consisting of fires, cheese curds and gravy, while the Moira-based Moon Gelato’s satellite branch serves Italian-style ice cream, made right here in Northern Ireland. Three fully-stocked bars will also slake your thirst with the best wine, spirits, beer and cocktails. Drop in from 12pm Thursday to Sunday to this unique food market. For more information go to commonmarketbelfast.com
2. Banana Block
Opened last year, this mini-market occupies a historic linen mall in East Belfast and is inspired by the unexpected connections between Belfast and bananas. In 1911 local resident William Richardson had been one of the first people to cultivate bananas in the British Isles, with some claiming that he was one of the first to grow bananas that were ripe enough to eat. Indie Fude, an independent deli has collaborated with Velocheese to produce soft Italian-style cheeses, infused with a love for community and sustainable practices. Meanwhile, the family business Hearty Growers cultivates fresh gourmet mushrooms, along with Oyster Mushroom grow kits for pink, ivory and gold Oyster Mushrooms, to name but a few. For more information go to bananablock.org
3. St. George’s Market
No visit to Belfast would be complete without visiting the city’s last Victorian covered market. Built between 1890 and 1896, with the Friday market dating back to 1604, the market unsurprisingly is heaven for connoisseurs of street food. Nigel Logan’s Hillstown Farm Shop offers the best of Northern Irish champion sausages and award-winning steaks, while El Toro Grill serves up quality burritos, breakfast baps and first-rate gourmet burgers. Tapitas specialises in paella and tapas, while Anne Stone sells the best, freshly picked local fruit and vegetables. With almost twenty food stalls open here (mostly between Friday and Sunday) be sure to visit soon. For more information go to belfastcity.gov.uk/stgeorgesmarket
4. Haymarket, Belfast
At the top of Royal Avenue, the outdoor portion of this venue has become one of the hottest places for an alfresco drink or dinner. From pizzas to loaded fries and nachos, be sure to check out what all the fuss is about! The former Hudson bar creates a laid back atmosphere with carefully subtle local references to create a truly appealing atmosphere. Following a £250,000 investment intended to kickstart the revival of the Union Quarter, the first floor also houses a dedicated gin bar, with up to 40 choices, while a wide-ranging drinks menu offers both classic cocktails and local beer and ale. For more information go to haymarketbelfast.com
