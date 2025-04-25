9 barbecue restaurants well worth trying out across Northern Ireland for a full-flavour feast

In recent years, Northern Ireland has seen a surge in unique and delicious barbeque establishments popping up. These American-inspired restaurants specialise in huge portions of tender meat that are seasoned to perfection.
In this guide, we spotlight some of Northern Ireland's must-visit barbecue restaurants. Each offers a distinctive experience, showcasing their commitment to quality and flavour.
Whether you're an aficionado or new to the scene, these establishments promise a journey through the rich and smoky tastes that define Northern Ireland's barbecue scene.
1. Meat and Mo, 81 Springfield Road, Belfast
Tucked away on the Springfield Road, Meat & Mo Smokehouse has quickly become a solid favorite among Northern Irish barbecue enthusiasts. This cosy establishment specialises in authentic smoked meats, offering dishes like beef brisket rolls served with beef dripping. Expect tender meats and generous portions. Photo: Onboarding / Meat and Mo website
2. Coupe by the Dirty Souls, 10 Shipquay Street, Derry / Londonderry
Situated in the heart of Derry / Londonderry, Coupe by The Dirty Souls brings Southern American barbecue flavours to Northern Ireland.The restaurant exudes a vibrant atmosphere, often enhanced by live music, creating an unbeatable experience. Their menu boasts a variety of smoked meats, with the sharing platter being a highlight for many visitors. Photo: Coupe by the Dirty Souls Instagram
3. Smoke BBQ, 1 Mealough Rd, Carryduff
Located just inside Let's Go Hydro, Smoke BBQ perfectly blends flavour with tradition. If you’re on the hunt for “lip-smacking greatness” then look no further. Smoke is one of the few barbecue establishments that rubs, smokes and barbeques their meat daily, to ensure optimum flavour potential. Photo: Smoke BBQ website
4. Holy Smokes, 92 Drumnasoo Rd, Portadown
An original contender on the barbeque scene, Holy Smokes has been making waves amongst Northern Irish foodies for years. Renowned for its mouthwatering selection of smoked meats, this charming barbecue shack offers everything from tender brisket to succulent ribs, all cooked to perfection. The inviting atmosphere makes it an ideal spot to enjoy a hearty meal. Photo: Holy Smokes Facebook
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.