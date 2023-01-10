There’s a new craze in food and drink sweeping Northern Ireland with its epicentre in Belfast.
It’s called bubble tea. A beloved Taiwanese classic that incorporates tea, milk and ‘bubbles’, typically made from tapioca, bubble tea has been on the rise since its creation in the early 1980s.
With the growth of cafe culture, came the rise in popularity of the beloved drink as it made its way around southeast Asia and beyond.
As it can be customised to your liking, is extremely tasty and unique, and some say it comes with an array of health benefits, make sure to check out these nine bubble tea shops across Northern Ireland.
1. Tea House, 19 Royal Avenue, Belfast
Serving a wide range of classic milk teas, such as brown sugar, taro and oolong, with tapioca pearls alongside a variety of fruit teas, including peach, strawberry and lemon, with popping boba or jelly of choice, Tea House has long established itself as a go-to for bubble tea lovers. Their menu also extends to include hot Asian street food, all made freshly on location.
For more information, go to instagram.com/teahousebelfast
Photo: teahousebelfast via Instagram
2. A Nice Sip, 7 Stranmillis Road, Belfast.
Carefully crafted with ingredients imported directly from Taiwan, each drink and Taiwanese snack are freshly made to order, such as the delicious crepe cake. With an array of A Nice Sip in Belfast is the second of the franchise’s UK stores after success in Hong Kong and wider Asia.
For more information, go to facebook.com/ANiceSipBelfast
Photo: ANiceSip at Belfast via Facebook
3. Sukee Café, 9-15 Queen Street, Belfast.
Located in the heart of Belfast city centre, Sukee Café offers premium, delicious bubble tea made to order alongside an array of tasty snacks, such as Korean corn dogs, silvana medallions and siapao (meat buns). Alternatively, choose from their selection of chicken tenders, and topped and loaded fries.
For more information, go to facebook.com/sukeecafe
Photo: Sukee Café via Facebook
4. Boba Loca, 58 Church Street, Portadown.
As the first bubble tea spot in Portadown, Boba Loca offers an array of classic milk teas and fruit teas. From lemon and kumquat, to apple, and wintermelon, to chocolate, there is something to suit all tastes; with the option of cream cheese mousse, foam mousse or salted cream mousse.
For more information, go to bobaloca.co.uk
Photo: Image from Boba Loca via Facebook