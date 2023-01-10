2. A Nice Sip, 7 Stranmillis Road, Belfast.

Carefully crafted with ingredients imported directly from Taiwan, each drink and Taiwanese snack are freshly made to order, such as the delicious crepe cake. With an array of A Nice Sip in Belfast is the second of the franchise’s UK stores after success in Hong Kong and wider Asia. For more information, go to facebook.com/ANiceSipBelfast

Photo: ANiceSip at Belfast via Facebook