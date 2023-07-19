9 charming coffee shops for you to try when out and about in Co Tyrone

Coffee shops are great places to meet up with friends or work on a solo project whilst also satisfying your taste buds.
Whether you’re looking to try a new drink, want to sample one of the various tasty treats or will be sticking with your usual order, every coffee shop provides you with a unique experience.
With great customer service and a friendly atmosphere on offer throughout the county, you’ll love whichever location you pick.
Here is a list of 9 great coffee shops to try in Co Tyrone.
1. Cafe Latte - 36 Scotch Street, Dungannon
Located in the heart of Dungannon’s town centre, Cafe Latte is open Monday to Saturday, with both breakfast and lunch on offer alongside their pastries.
The shop boasts a warm, friendly and inviting atmosphere, serving fresh homemade scones, pasties, traybakes, soups, sandwich wraps, and paninis daily.
To find out more information, go to facebook.com/Cafe-Latte Photo: Cafe Latte via Facebook
2. Moy Larder - 16 The Square, Moy
The Moy Larder will provide you with a warm welcome, situated on the historical and beautiful Moy Square.
They pride themselves in serving honest food, with a locally sourced menu and locally sourced coffee in Bandridge by Ristretto Coffee while continuing to bake their own bread and scones daily. To find out more information, go to facebook.com/TheMoyLarder Photo: Moy Larder via Facebook
3. RYCO Coffee House - 30 Killyman Street, Moy
The RYCO Coffee House is owned by Tyrone GAA All Ireland winner Conor McKenna and is perfect for fans of either the sporting great or coffee.
The coffee shop serves great food, tasty coffee and is home to a bustling atmosphere that is sure to keep you content.
To find out more information, go to facebook.com/rycocoffeehouse/ Photo: RYCO Coffee House via Facebook
4. Riverfront Coffee House - 38 Market Street, Omagh
The Riverfront Coffee House is dedicated to serving and producing amazing coffee, beverages, home baking and delicious treats. They provide vegetarian and vegan-friendly options for everyone to enjoy their amazing food offerings. To find out more information, go to facebook.com/Riverfront-Coffee-House Photo: Riverfront Coffee House via Facebook