9 charming coffee shops for you to try when out and about in Co Tyrone

3 . RYCO Coffee House - 30 Killyman Street, Moy

The RYCO Coffee House is owned by Tyrone GAA All Ireland winner Conor McKenna and is perfect for fans of either the sporting great or coffee. The coffee shop serves great food, tasty coffee and is home to a bustling atmosphere that is sure to keep you content. To find out more information, go to facebook.com/rycocoffeehouse/ Photo: RYCO Coffee House via Facebook