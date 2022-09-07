People are changing the way they shop, with independently-owned shops offering a greater variety of fresh, local items to their customers.
Whether you opt to support small businesses in your local area or simply want to try something new, there are several different outlets across Northern Ireland where you can do exactly that.
Undefined: readMore
1. Millview Farm, Millisle
Home to one of Northern Ireland’s first milk vending machines, Millview Farm offers semi skimmed and non-homogenised whole milk either on its own or as a flavoursome milkshake. They have classic flavours including strawberry, chocolate and banana as well as some more unusual choices, including the likes of honeycomb and mint aero.
2. Streamvale Farm, Dundonald
A family fun farm, Streamvale’s milk vending machine provides free range creamy milk which can be made into milkshakes with syrups like strawberry and chocolate. While you’re out with the kids visiting the farm, why not call in to the vending machines and sample their delicious milk?
3. Brookvale Farm, Dromore
Brookvale’s self declared creamy, healthier milk is perfect for any recipe or just for a refreshing drink. 1litre and 500ml reusable glass bottles are available to buy and can be used over and over again for unending tasty treats.
4. Fenella's Farm, Cookstown
Northern Ireland’s first egg vending machine offers fresh free range eggs in a fun and easy experience. Based in Cookstown on an adorable alpaca farm, go and check out these friendly fluffy animals while you pick up some delicious goods.