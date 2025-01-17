9 healthy foods to put in your child’s packed lunch according to the NHS
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
These meals are healthy and delicious 🥗
- Choosing what food to put in your child’s packed lunch can be a difficult decision
- The NHS has shared nine healthy meals you can include
- Meals include fruit, vegetables, eggs, fish and more
While school provided lunches are fantastic, some of us prefer to send our children to school with their own home-prepared lunch box.
However, when it comes to choosing what foods to include in a packed lunch, we may find ourselves struggling to think of options.
We want to ensure that our children are eating healthy, but also that they enjoy and are excited about the food in their lunch box.
The NHS has shared nine meals to include in your child’s packed lunch. For more information, please visit the NHS website.
- Cheesy coleslaw with wholemeal pitta
- Creamy hummus dip with pitta bread and vegetable sticks
- Egg mayonnaise and lettuce bap
- Hummus and salad wrap
- Salmon and salad bagel
- Soft cheese and salad sandwich
- Spicy chicken and salad wrap
- Tuna and bean salad
- Tuna mayonnaise and sweetcorn sandwich
If you like this story, please check out our story on baby foods you should feed your children.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.