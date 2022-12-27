Take a trip down memory lane as you step into these sweet shops that can provide you with every treat you loved as a child.
From classic retro sweets to more traditional ones you may have forgotten about, Northern Ireland offers a range of unique confectionery, with something to be found for everyone.
Here are some of the best spots to find your favourite childhood sweets.
1. Aunt Sandra's, Castlereagh Road, Belfast
With delicious treats like honeycomb, traditional fudge and chocolate macaroons, it’s no wonder that Aunt Sandra's has been popular since it opened in 1953.
This traditional sweet shop also offers the perfect gift in the form of hampers, ranging from chocolate hampers to old school favourites like bon bons and liquorice, or, for a more hands on experience gift, there are candy demonstrations held every weekend that can be booked online. For more information, go to auntsandras.com
Photo: Aunt Sandra's via facebook
2. Old Time Favourites, Winetavern Street, Belfast
Belfast’s oldest sweetshop, Old Time Favourites, has kept customers returning for more 100 years with its variety of traditional sweets like midget gems, tea cakes and, an old favourite, the Chelsea Whopper. The store also features new additions like Mega Sours, Wonka Bars and many international candies that will guarantee nobody leaves empty handed.
For more information, go to OTFSweets.com
Photo: Old Time Favourites via Facebook
3. Flossy Treats, Ballymena
Flossy Treats is a family owned business from Ballymena who specialise in catering for everyone’s sweet needs whether traditional or retro. Based in Galgorm, Flossy Treats has a wedding room, shop and a party room perfect for groups who want to make their own chocolate bars, lollies and pizzas.
For more information, go to flossytreats.co.uk
Photo: Flossy Treats via Facebook
4. Sweets Treats and Party Favours, Springfield Road, Belfast
Based in Belfast, Sweets and Treats and Party Favours offers a range of sweet treats products and deliver them straight to your door. They stock a large range of sweets, chocolate and candy from around the world, as well as any old classics and retro sweets that they can get their hands on, with hampers available upon request.
For more information, go to sweettreatsandpartyfavours.co.uk
Photo: Sweets Treats and Party Favours via Facebook