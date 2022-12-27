1. Aunt Sandra's, Castlereagh Road, Belfast

With delicious treats like honeycomb, traditional fudge and chocolate macaroons, it’s no wonder that Aunt Sandra's has been popular since it opened in 1953. This traditional sweet shop also offers the perfect gift in the form of hampers, ranging from chocolate hampers to old school favourites like bon bons and liquorice, or, for a more hands on experience gift, there are candy demonstrations held every weekend that can be booked online. For more information, go to auntsandras.com

Photo: Aunt Sandra's via facebook