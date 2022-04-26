Alderman Ryan McCready keeps promise to young woman who didn’t have a date

The Ulster Unionist councillor, and Foyle MLA candidate posted a video on his social media channels over the weekend showing him outside the Waterfoot Hotel in the Waterside area of the city before surprising his special date Claire Tudor inside.

“A couple of months ago I had a visit to ASpace2 in Campsie where they look at multisensory complex needs for adults with autism and so on,” Ryan explained on the video, shot by Fiona Garrett.

“I am going to surprise someone called Claire who didn’t have a date and I promised that I would be her date and so I am going to go in and surprise her and see what reaction that I get.”

A screengrab from Fiona Garrett's video

ASpace2 was holding a fundraising ball on April 23 to fund a new multisensory room while also celebrating its 10th year.

In the footage, the UUP alderman surprises Claire, saying: “I told you... did you think I was going to stand you up?”

“No,” she replied.

As they posed for photographs, Ryan and Claire at one point adopted a James Bond pose, standing back to back and using their fingers to imitate guns.

The video garnered huge positive reaction when shared on social media.