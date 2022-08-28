Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luxurious from inception, the Victorian property was built by one of Northern Ireland’s wealthy linen barons and is in a picturesque setting amid woodlands and lakes.

Ardtara has been crowned the ‘Best Hotel/Guest House Restaurant’ by the Restaurant Association of Ireland at the coveted regional awards, known by the industry as the ‘Food Oscars’.

Ardtara Country House is a renowned foodie destination. The restaurants chefs are passionate about using the finest seasonal food and support local producers and suppliers. The kitchen uses fresh fruit,

vegetables and herbs grown in their own gardens.

Chef Patron, Ian Orr, works closely with his Head Chef to ensure the finest dining experience for all customers. The menu at The Clark Restaurant changes daily to incorporate the freshest possible

seasonal ingredients from local producers and suppliers.

The Clark Restaurant offers afternoon tea, Sunday lunch and a fine dining menu. Casual dining can be enjoyed in the lounge or on the terrace when the sun shines. Ardtara offers a wide range of food-

Ardtara Country House in Upperlands has one yet another prize.

themed events, from cookery demonstrations to themed wine dinners and Christmas events such as Victorian Christmas Dinners, and live band evenings. Guests have the option of two dining areas including the Clark room, which was originally the games room, complete with glass canopy over where the billiards table once sat and two roaring fires in the original fireplaces.

Ardtara is part of the multi award-winning Browns Bonds Hill Collection, a bespoke restaurant collection that includes Browns Bonds Hill, who secured ‘Best Restaurant’ in the county at the awards evening for the tenth time.

The collection also includes Browns in Town, located in Derry/Londonderry, and Eighteen Ninety Four, a fine dining restaurant overlooking Portstewart Strand.