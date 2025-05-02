Asda recalls chicken product popular for use in sandwiches and salads

By Valerie Martin
Published 2nd May 2025, 08:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Asda has recalled one of its popular own brand chicken breast slices as the product was packed with an incorrect use-by date.

The retailer is urging customers who have bought packs of Hot & Spicy chicken breast slices, 160g and with a use by date of May 30 this year, to return them for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency has warned the public not to not eat the product.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An Asda spokesperson said: “If you have purchased Asda Hot and Spicy chicken breast slices with a use by date of May 30, please return it to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

"We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.”

Related topics:ASDAFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice