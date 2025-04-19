Asda recalls popular product that may cause 'health risk' to customers

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Apr 2025, 10:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Asda has recalled a popular chilled food item which could pose a potential health risk.

The supermarket giant is removing the Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices from its shelves because the product may contain milk and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label.

The affected packs have a use by date of April 25 and barcode 5063089827178.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asda said the recall is necessary as some packs may contain Asda Simple To Cook Tomato & Mozzarella Pork Meatballs which include additional allergens milk and sulphites.

Asda has recalled Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices. Picture: GoogleAsda has recalled Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices. Picture: Google
Asda has recalled Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices. Picture: Google
Read More
Northern Ireland's highest performing secondary schools - as offers day and end ...

The Food Standards Agency said this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and / or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and / or sulphites.

An Asda spokesperson said: “If you have purchased ASDA Simple to Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices, Use By 25 APR, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

"No other date codes are affected. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.”

Related topics:ASDAFood Standards Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice