Asda recalls popular product that may cause 'health risk' to customers

Asda has recalled a popular chilled food item which could pose a potential health risk.

The supermarket giant is removing the Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices from its shelves because the product may contain milk and sulphites which are not mentioned on the label.

The affected packs have a use by date of April 25 and barcode 5063089827178.

Asda said the recall is necessary as some packs may contain Asda Simple To Cook Tomato & Mozzarella Pork Meatballs which include additional allergens milk and sulphites.

Asda has recalled Asda Simple To Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices. Picture: Google

The Food Standards Agency said this means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and / or a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and / or sulphites.

An Asda spokesperson said: “If you have purchased ASDA Simple to Cook Asian Inspired Pork Belly Slices, Use By 25 APR, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

"No other date codes are affected. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.”