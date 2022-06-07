Ballycastle hotel to invest £3.5m in restaurant and ‘eco cottages’

The Salthouse in Ballycastle is to expand with a £3.5million cash injection.

The spend will see the property, which launched in 2019, add a new restaurant and a range of eco cottages to its offering.

The decision to elaborate on the existing offering, which includes a 24-bed hotel, six eco lodges, spa and restaurant was prompted by a surge in demand for breaks there.

Directors Carl McGarrity and Nigel McGarrity from The Salthouse Hotel

A joint venture between Nigel McGarrity and a local property developer, The Salthouse will also create 30 new jobs as it enjoys a boost in visitors.

The new project will align with the hotel’s existing ‘eco and smart hotel’ concept,.

Planning has been passed for the new 110-seater restaurant which will mean The Salthouse can boast two foodie offerings, with the newer site providing a more casual element.

Meanwhile The Salthouse also plans 24 new eco cottages that collectively offer 32 bedrooms. The properties will be built to the highest sustainability standards to ensure The Salthouse is beyond carbon neutral. The opening of both elements is scheduled for early next year.

The new restaurant plans

Carl McGarrity, director at The Salthouse Hotel, said: “When we launched The Salthouse in 2019 we knew we were filling a void in the hospitality scene.

“Carbon neutral is a term that is being used more and more, by consumers and businesses alike. Our customers want it, they expect high environmental ethics from service providers and due to that demand, we have chosen to expand to meet their needs.

“Our new eco cottages and restaurant will elevate our offering and provide more choice for the ethically minded traveller, but it will also ensure we are loyal to our sustainability theme, all whilst offering the best of service, quality and the most stunning views that stretch across the Atlantic.

“A major recruitment drive is underway ahead of the expansion and we look forward to launching to the public next year.”

One of the most forward-thinking hotels, The Salthouse is a self-sufficient business. An onsite wind turbine and solar panels have been integrated into the design and the energy that they generate powers the hotel and eco cottages.