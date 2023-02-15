Originally beginning in the 1800s, the concept of afternoon tea was simply to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner.
Fast forward to the 21st century and afternoon tea is the perfect way to reconnect with friends and family in an ultimate indulgence of the senses.
Whether as a gift or simply to treat yourself, check out some of the best spots for afternoon tea in Belfast.
1. A Peculiar Tea, 44 University Road, Belfast
With a changing theme to match the resident tasting menu, A Peculiar Tea utilises a childlike imagination to bring forward feelings of nostalgia and playfulness through food. Complete with sweet treats, sandwiches and scones, as well as an option to include a glass of prosecco or cocktail, afternoon tea starts at £35 per person; child friendly, gluten free and vegetarian options are also available.
For more information, go to a-peculiar-tea.com
Photo: a-peculiar-tea.com
2. Titanic Hotel Belfast, Queen's Road, Titanic Quarter, Belfast
Coming from the kitchen of The Wolff Grill, Titanic Hotel invites you to experience the golden age of hospitality; with elegant and historic surroundings, soft music and charmingly delicate china. Starting at £29 per person, with child friendly, vegetarian, gluten free and vegan menu options available, choose from an array of gourmet sandwiches, freshly baked scones, flaky pastries and a pot of tea.
For more information, go to titanichotelbelfast.com/fine-dining-belfast/afternoon-tea
Photo: Titanic Hotel Belfast via Facebook
3. Grand Central Hotel, 9-15 Bedford Street, Belfast
Bringing contemporary to the traditional, Grand Central Hotel offers a variety of sweet and savoury options that are guaranteed to have your mouth watering. Enjoyed in The Observatory, start your experience off with hors d'oeuvres, before relishing in sandwiches, scones and a patisserie selection.
For more information, go to grandcentralhotelbelfast.com/dining/afternoon-tea
Photo: grandcentralhotelbelfast.com
4. The Merchant Hotel, 16 Skipper Street, Belfast
Often regarded as a must-do Belfast experience, The Merchant Hotel is believed to have perfected the afternoon tea experience. With a welcoming atmosphere, come together with friends and family alike and take in the stunning surroundings of The Great Room while treating your taste buds. Complete with delicate sandwiches, freshly baked cones, sweet and savoury treats and a wide selection of patisseries to choose from. Starting at £44.50 per person, vegetarian, vegan and nut alternative menus are available.
For more information, go to themerchanthotel.com/afternoon-tea
Photo: The Merchant Hotel via Facebook