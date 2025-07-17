Bushmills Irish Whiskey and Malbon Golf release limited edition capsule collection inspired by Ireland's North Coast

Bushmills Irish Whiskey, the world’s most awarded Irish Single Malt from the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, and Malbon, golf’s leading apparel brand, have teamed up again to release a capsule collection that debuts today (17th July).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new limited-edition collection brings the rugged essence of Ireland’s North Coast to Malbon’s contemporary designs, and the launch coincides with The Open at Royal Portrush, a stone’s throw from the historic Old Bushmills Distillery.

Paying tribute to the North Coast’s rich influence on the timeless game of golf, the collection features an exclusive line of apparel and accessories all sporting a Bushmills x Malbon signature icon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At its heart is a modern interpretation of traditional County Antrim plaid, a pattern deeply rooted in both Irish heritage and golf attire for centuries. From the rolling greens of Royal Portrush to the fruity, floral drams of Bushmills Irish Whiskey savoured with friends after a round, the region has become a global symbol of world-class golf and whiskey.

The Bushmills x Malbon Capsule Collection

Alex Thomas, Master Blender, Bushmills Irish Whiskey said, “At Bushmills,we’re incredibly proud to partner with Malbon once again on this second capsule collection – an exciting fusion of rich heritage and contemporary creativity. Golf and whiskey making are woven into the fabric of life here on the North Coast of Ireland, and with The Open taking place just round the corner from our home atthe world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery, this collaboration couldn’t be more timely, or more meaningful.”

The capsule collection features a curated selection of apparel, including a baseball hat, visor, t-shirts, vest, windbreaker and hoodie. It will be accompanied by a bespoke line extension, which includes a flask and luggage tag set, a decanter set, and Glencairn glasses. Prices range from £30-£200.

“Following last year’s successful collaboration with Bushmills, which reimagined the timeless pairing of whiskey and golf, we knew we had to go even bigger for our second drop,” says Stephen Malbon, co-founder of Malbon Golf.“With the world’s oldest golf tournament unfolding in the distillery’s backyard, we’re excited to debut a collection that infuses the spirit and flavour of Northern Ireland’s North Coast into modern golf style.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bushmills x Malbon Capsule Collection honours the game's oldest tournament, and the traditions, landscapes, and people of Northern Ireland. The collection is available now (July 17th) at shop.bushmills.com, malbongolf.com, and from the Old Bushmills Distillery.