​Patrons of one of London’s most stylish cocktail lounges - owned by a Causeway Coast three-Michelin star chef – are now able to choose a unique new spirit blend from Warrenpoint.

VIP guests at the recently opened Whiskey and Seaweed lounge, another inspirational development by acclaimed Causeway coast chef Clare Smyth as part of her award-winning Core restaurant in the affluent Kensington district, could enjoy Pippin, a cocktail featuring hazelnut flavoured Pooka poitín liqueur, an award-winning product from Warrenpoint’s Mourne Dew Distillery.

Created by Clare, a three Michelin-starred entrepreneurial chef, and her expert team, ‘Pippin’ is a blend of Mourne’s liqueur (made with malted barley, poitín and hazelnuts), whiskey, chocolate liqueur, and barley sorbet!

Whiskey and Seaweed (the ‘e’ in the name is seen as a nod to Clare's family roots in Bushmills) is now one of the capital’s most innovative bars and offers an impressive cocktail menu that also includes one named ‘The Giant’s Causeway’, the ingredients of which include mead and seaweed, and a unique Irish Coffee involving Irish whiskey caramel.

Clare has received numerous awards, including three Michelin stars, five AA Rosettes, ‘Best Gastronomic Experience’ in the Hardens guide 2023, Highest UK Restaurant in La Liste 2022, ‘Best Restaurant’ at the GQ Food and Drink Awards and the ‘Service Award’ at the National Restaurant Awards. Clare also received the ‘World’s Best Female Chef’ Award by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants. Core in London and Oncore in Australia have been listed in the world’s top five restaurants