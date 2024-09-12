Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival to serve up top food and drink experience
The popular annual festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday, October 4-6, embraces the Borough’s reputation as an outstanding food and drink destination, providing a platform for local producers to showcase their sumptuous goods to a wider audience.
Friday, October 4
To launch the festival, the newly established Community Garden will host various activities throughout the day, in conjunction with Council’s biodiversity officer.
A bespoke Coast & Countryside tour will be available to those looking to explore the food and drink offering of Bushmills and other Causeway Coast businesses. Guided by the wonderful Wendy Gallagher.
A highlight of Friday evening, for those lucky enough to get a ticket, is the Bushmills ‘Supper Club’, brought to you by The Tartine and Slemish Market, a brand-new experience created to captivate the taste buds.
The Bushmills Inn is creating a unique dining experience. Working with the finest artisan producers, local farmers, and fishermen to source the very best ingredients, this menu will be a culinary delight.
Saturday, October 5
Ian Orr will cook up a storm in the Main Street cookery area, other local talented chefs will also be demonstrating how to use salmon or whiskey in delicious dishes at Sharvagh House.
The Courthouse will provide workshops and other great activities, while the Visitor Information Centre will host a taste sampling of products from local artisan producers.
The Bushmills Taste Trail highlights many great restaurants and cafes in the town, welcoming you to try a variety of fresh local dishes comprising of locally sourced ingredients, especially salmon and whiskey, tantalising any foodie. Get your tickets for the trail from the Visitor Information Centre or local Bushmills establishments (The Tartine & Maegden Cheese shop) and guide yourself through the Taste Trail businesses.
Bushmills Distillery will be open all weekend and hosting tours. Naturally North Coast & Glens will host a small market behind the Designerie and meet the maker sessions in the Visitor Information Centre.
Sunday, October 6
Main Street car park and Sharvagh House will host an afternoon of live cookery demonstrations, music and market stalls and activities for kids.
In a first for the festival, Main Street car park will also host a new experience for the whiskey enthusiast - the Bushmills ‘Whiskey Hub’. A select range of local distilleries will host a taste and information session across Sunday afternoon, allowing visitors to taste and experience some of the fine whiskeys on offer across the island of Ireland.
The Outdoor (STREAT) programme will consist of a few fantastic demos with our much-loved foodie ambassador, Paula McIntyre. Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market stalls will line Main Street, alongside Bushmills Distillery Whiskey tastings and tours, cookery demonstrations with various talented local chefs and throughout the weekend there will be musical acts and entertainers to add to the atmosphere.
There will also be a quiet time session for children with additional needs from 11am-12noon. Millennium Park will have a host of fishy activities for young and old, experienced or novice, such as fly casting and fly tying.