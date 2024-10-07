The popular annual festival embraced the Borough’s reputation as an outstanding food and drink destination, providing a platform for local producers to showcase their sumptuous goods to a wider audience.

Foodies indulged in all things ‘salmon & whiskey’ across the weekend, enjoying live cookery demonstrations and the warm hospitality of Bushmills - and maybe a wee dram or two!

With Naturally North Coast & Glens Artisan Market stalls lining Bushmills Main Street, alongside fantastic live music, ‘meet the maker’ sessions and activities throughout the village.

New for 2024 for all the whiskey lovers out there was the ‘Whiskey Hub’, set up at Main Street Car Park. Distillers from across the island of Ireland hosted sampling sessions on Sunday.

With the fantastic regeneration of the old Bushmills Courthouse now complete, the beautifully restored building offered a programme of events across the weekend, welcoming visitors to see its historic transformation into a shared space and creative hub for the community.

1 . FOOD AND DRINK Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling enjoying the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL