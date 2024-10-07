BUSHMILLS WAS BUZZING - Salmon and Whiskey Festival a great success

The weather may not have been the tastiest but that didn’t stop the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival attracting hundreds of visitors to the north Antrim village over the weekend.

The newly revamped Bushmills Courthouse provided workshops and other great activities, while the Visitor Information Centre hosted a taste sampling of products from local artisan producers.

The Bushmills Taste Trail highlighted many great restaurants and cafes in the town, welcoming visitors to try a variety of fresh local dishes comprising of locally sourced ingredients, especially salmon and whiskey, tantalising any foodie.

Bushmills Distillery was open all weekend, hosting tours while Naturally North Coast & Glens hosted a small market behind the Designerie and meet the maker sessions in the Visitor Information Centre.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Tanya Stirling enjoying the Bushmills Salmon and Whiskey Festival. Photo: CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS COUNCIL

