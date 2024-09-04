Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight 2024, Causeway Coast and Glens Fairtrade Group is running the Fairtrade Café Awards.

Fairtrade Fortnight runs from Monday, September 9 – Sunday, September 22 and this year marks 30 years since Fairtrade products were first made available to consumers.

Fairtrade supports over two million farmers in 58 countries and helps ensure they are paid fairly, with their 2024 campaign highlighting, “That however big or small a purchase this Fairtrade Fortnight, you have the power to #BeTheChange.”

To vote for your favourite Fairtrade café in the Borough (those stocking at least two Fairtrade products) email the name and location of the café you want to vote for to: [email protected]

Voting closes Monday, September 30 and Council is encouraging as many people as possible to vote.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area is a Fairtrade Community, accredited by both UK Fairtrade Foundation and Fairtrade Ireland.

To read more about Fairtrade visit https://www.fairtrade.org.uk/