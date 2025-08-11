The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards 2025, have been announced, with a number of Causeway Coast and Glens exceptional producers making it through to the final stage.

The countdown is now officially on for the return to Dingle this autumn, where the very best of Irish food and drink will be celebrated from Thursday, October 2 to Sunday, October 5, with the Blas Village, Showcase, Eat Ireland in a Day market and the awards themselves all running on Friday, October 3.

Now in its 18th year, Blas na hÉireann continues to grow, with more than 3,000 entries submitted from across the island, and a record number of new producers taking part.

The 2025 awards also see the biggest ever expansion in categories, now totalling 190, including significant growth in fast-evolving areas such as alcoholic drinks and their non-alcoholic alternatives.

A number of food and drink producers from the Causeway Coast and Glens area have been announced as finalists in the Blas na hEireann 2025 awards. Credit Blas na hEireann

The judging, which took place over May, June and July in partnership with UCC and TU Dublin, is blind-tasted and scored by a network of expert judges, including chefs, buyers, academics, restaurateurs, and industry leaders. Only the top entries from each category make it to the finalist stage, which is a huge achievement in itself.

The finalists shortlisted from the Causeway Coast and Glens area across a wide range of categories are Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Corndale Farm, Moyletra Moileds, Mullin's Ice Cream, Paula McIntyre Catering, Vittel Bakeshop, Basalt Distillery, Causeway Coffee, Dundarave Estate, Glens of Antrim.

Organisers said: “Making it as a finalist is no small achievement. The competition intensifies every year, and the producers shortlisted really do represent the crème de la crème of Irish food and drink.”