Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The finalists for Blas na hÉireann, The Irish Food Awards, 2024 have been announced and there’s some tasty results from the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The countdown is on for another exciting and joyous awards weekend in the pretty seaside town of Dingle from October 3-5.

Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann saw another record-breaking year across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the judging, which took place in June and July, over 3,000 entries were judged, testament to the number of brilliant producers across the country.

A number of foodie firms from Causeway Coast and Glens area have been shortlisted in the Blas na hEireann awards. Credit Blas na hEireann

The finalists shortlisted from the Causeway Coast and Glens area, across a range of different categories, are Chestnutt's Farm, Devil's Churn, Dundarave Estate, Dunluce Distillery, Glens of Antrim Distillery, Tartine at Distillers Arms, Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Corndale Farm, Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, Mullin's Ice Cream, Taste Joy Company Ltd, and Vittle Bakeshop.

Good luck to them all!