Causeway Coast and Glens foodie firms shortlisted for Blas na hEireann Irish Food Awards 2024
The countdown is on for another exciting and joyous awards weekend in the pretty seaside town of Dingle from October 3-5.
Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann saw another record-breaking year across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year.
During the judging, which took place in June and July, over 3,000 entries were judged, testament to the number of brilliant producers across the country.
The finalists shortlisted from the Causeway Coast and Glens area, across a range of different categories, are Chestnutt's Farm, Devil's Churn, Dundarave Estate, Dunluce Distillery, Glens of Antrim Distillery, Tartine at Distillers Arms, Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Corndale Farm, Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, Mullin's Ice Cream, Taste Joy Company Ltd, and Vittle Bakeshop.
Good luck to them all!