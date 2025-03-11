Causeway Coast and Glens 'foodies' to represent NI at Nashville St Patrick's Day celebrations
Chef Paula McIntyre and Irish Black Butter producer Alastair Bell will join cultural representatives from all over Northern Ireland at the landmark event which will showcase Northern Ireland’s finest produce, musical talent, and art to a new audience, during a three-day ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’ festival from 15 to 17 March, at The Cannery Hall in Nashville.
Paula McIntyre will be hosting live cooking demonstrations throughout the ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’ festival, showcasing local produce and creating dishes bursting with traditional flavours.
Meanwhile festival-goers can sample some of Northern Ireland’s finest food and drink from Irish Black Butter, Portrush; Boatyard Gin, Fermanagh; NearyNogs, Newry and McConnell’s Distillery, Belfast.
Michael King, CEO of King Hospitality, the event production company behind Nashville 2 Belfast, said: “We’re thrilled to create the ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’, an authentic celebration that goes beyond the typical St Patrick’s Day experience.
"By bringing together artistic and musical talent with local food and drink producers directly from Northern Ireland is gold for our audience. I believe that with the added advantage of highlighting our Sister City relationship with Belfast, which marks 30 years this year, we’re offering Nashville a cultural exchange that truly honours Irish traditions.”
The outstanding lineup from Northern Ireland at the festival will also feature musical acts including student musicians from St Mary’s University College, Belfast; Wynona Bleach; Red Hot Roosters; and solo artists Jackie Rainey and Davy Watson.