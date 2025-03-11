Two of Causeway Coast and Glens’ top ‘foodies’ are part of a delegation heading to Nashville to showcase Northern Ireland for St Patrick’s Day.

Chef Paula McIntyre and Irish Black Butter producer Alastair Bell will join cultural representatives from all over Northern Ireland at the landmark event which will showcase Northern Ireland’s finest produce, musical talent, and art to a new audience, during a three-day ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’ festival from 15 to 17 March, at The Cannery Hall in Nashville.

Paula McIntyre will be hosting live cooking demonstrations throughout the ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’ festival, showcasing local produce and creating dishes bursting with traditional flavours.

Meanwhile festival-goers can sample some of Northern Ireland’s finest food and drink from Irish Black Butter, Portrush; Boatyard Gin, Fermanagh; NearyNogs, Newry and McConnell’s Distillery, Belfast.

In commemoration of the 30th anniversary of Belfast and Nashville’s Sister City relationship, Christine Cousins, Director of Operations Northern Ireland for King Hospitality LCC, and Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Micky Murray, are joined by chefs and food and drink producers who will be hosting cooking demonstrations and sampling at the Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration festival. Pictured right are Paula McIntyre and Alistair Bell.

Michael King, CEO of King Hospitality, the event production company behind Nashville 2 Belfast, said: “We’re thrilled to create the ‘Belfast to Nashville St Paddy’s Day Celebration’, an authentic celebration that goes beyond the typical St Patrick’s Day experience.

"By bringing together artistic and musical talent with local food and drink producers directly from Northern Ireland is gold for our audience. I believe that with the added advantage of highlighting our Sister City relationship with Belfast, which marks 30 years this year, we’re offering Nashville a cultural exchange that truly honours Irish traditions.”

The outstanding lineup from Northern Ireland at the festival will also feature musical acts including student musicians from St Mary’s University College, Belfast; Wynona Bleach; Red Hot Roosters; and solo artists Jackie Rainey and Davy Watson.