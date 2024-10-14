With a huge range of world famous visitor attractions, the Borough also has a rich food history, and its chefs and restaurateurs have done an incredible job of mixing the two together to create some incredibly quirky places to eat on the Causeway Coast.
From eating spaces that are tributes to our maritime heritage to spaces that are record holders, the Causeway Coast and Glens area has it all...
1. SHANTY, PORTRUSH
The first lifeboat in Portrush was delivered in December 1860, it was initially named ‘Zelinda. At that time, Portrush was a small but well-established fishing town and a growing tourist destination. A new lifeboat shelter was built in 1900 at Lansdowne and it now houses the popular restaurant Shanty - from shelter to Shanty! Photo: SHANTY
2. COACH HOUSE BRASSERIE AT ROE PARK RESORT
If you are around the Roe Valley area and fancy a bite to eat, then why not try an 18th century coach house? Situated in the beautiful surroundings of the four-star Roe Park Resort in Limavady, The Coach House Brasserie is housed within a thoughtfully restored 18th-century coach house just outside. With stunning views overlooking the golf course, the Brasserie is a firm favourite with local clientele, ideal for families and extremely popular with guests and golfers. Photo: VISIT CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS
3. AMICI PORTSTEWART
The Causeway Coast is renowned the world over for its top class golf courses so it should come as no surprise that we've come up with a top notch north coast restaurant situated in a former golf clubhouse - Amici Ristorante Portstewart. Situated on the water's edge beside Portstewart's Old Golf Course, Amici reflects the passionate, humble and sociable attitude of Italians towards food - using only the best local ingredients to produce a rustic, homely and authentic Italian menu. And, of course, the food is well above par (sorry...we had to include a golf pun!) Photo: AMICI
4. THE PONDEROSA
Fancy a bit of the high life? Then one particular Causeway Coast and Glens eaterie is the place for you - for The Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant outside Dungiven is Ireland's highest bar and restaurant. The Ponderosa is nestled atop the Sperrin Mountains, on the Glenshane Pass, midway between Maghera and Dungiven in the townland of Curudda. The location has been a watering hole for weary stage coach travellers since the 1850’s, and while the roads have changed and the building has been rebuilt, it serves a similar purpose to this day. Photo: PONDEROSA
