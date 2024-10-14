4 . THE PONDEROSA

Fancy a bit of the high life? Then one particular Causeway Coast and Glens eaterie is the place for you - for The Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant outside Dungiven is Ireland's highest bar and restaurant. The Ponderosa is nestled atop the Sperrin Mountains, on the Glenshane Pass, midway between Maghera and Dungiven in the townland of Curudda. The location has been a watering hole for weary stage coach travellers since the 1850’s, and while the roads have changed and the building has been rebuilt, it serves a similar purpose to this day. Photo: PONDEROSA