A Causeway Coast businesswoman has been named as the first female chair of a body that drives one of Ireland’s most dynamic and increasingly successful export industries.

The Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) has appointed Rasharkin’s Helen Mulholland, a former master blender at Old Bushmills, as its chairperson – the first woman to hold the role since its was formed in 2014.

Helen, who spent 30 years at Bushmills before moving to become master blender at US Sazerac Ireland at Sligo, will serve as IWA chairperson, an all-Ireland body, for two years. She has served as IWA vice-chair since 2022.

Helen said: “Being invited to chair IWA is a huge honour, and I am excited to represent the industry. Throughout my time, global volumes of Irish whiskey produced have increased sevenfold. The number of distilleries on the island of Ireland has grown from three, including Bushmills, then the only one in Northern Ireland, to nearly 50 today.

Master blender Helen Mulholland from Rasharkin has been named as new chair of ​the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA). CREDIT NEWS LETTER

"My priority will be to protect the integrity of the Irish whiskey category, as well as continue its global promotion. Irish whiskey is a prime example of our all-island economy that brings a unique value that should be celebrated,” she said.

Helen’s industry accolades include being named the first woman to become a master blender in Irish whiskey history, a title she achieved while working at Bushmills. She helped create a series of world class whiskeys there.

In 2020, she was the first woman to receive the Drinks Ireland-Irish Whiskey Association Chairman’s Award for her outstanding contribution to the development of Irish whiskey.