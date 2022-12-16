Amongst the presents, twinkling lights and cold winter days, food is a core element of the Christmas season.

Treat yourself to meals out with friends and family, and enjoy your festive favourites other than on the big day.

Check out these seven spots to get a delicious Christmas dinner in Co Tyrone this year.

Advertisement

Chapter V Restaurant, 5 Killyman Street, Moy, Dungannon

Enjoy a tasty Christmas dinner without spending any time in the kitchen.

Advertisement

With many accolades under its name, including Michelin Recommended three years running, Chapter V Restaurant fosters their dishes around four main factors: passion, local, heritage and atmosphere. For Christmas, diners can delight in a three course meal starting at £42, with a variety of gluten free options to choose from the set menu.

For more information, go to chaptervrestaurant.com/christmas-set-menu/

Advertisement

Oysters Restaurant, 37 Patrick Street, Strabane

Established as the go-to eatery for travellers and locals alike, Oysters Restaurant is home to multiple awards for their imaginative and dynamic menus, prepared with 100 per cent locally sourced produce. With a Christmas lunch menu from £26.95 and a Christmass dinner menu starting at £32.95, both offer something for everyone with gluten free and vegetarian options available.

Co Tyrone has many great places where you can enjoy a wonderful Christmas dinner.

For more information, go to oystersrestaurant.co.uk/menu

Advertisement

The Tailor’s House, 50 Main Street, Dungannon

With the freshest locally sourced produce, an extensive drinks menu as well as four star accommodation available, The Tailor’s House is often regarded as the beating heart of Ballygawley. Treat your taste buds this Christmas with their set menu, as well as a three course meal starting at £45 to bring in the New Year.

Advertisement

For more information, go to thetailorshouse.co.uk/christmas-menu/

Quinn’s Corner, 175 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon

Now owned by the fourth generation of Quinn’s, where better to bring in the Christmas family festivities than at this family-run business? With pre-booking available for both Christmas lunch and dinner, the Christmas lunch menu starts at £24.95 while the Christmas party night menu is from £29.95, both of which include tea and coffee.

For more information, go to facebook.com/thecopperkitchenqc/

Advertisement

The Millstone Bar & Restaurant, 1 Glenpark Road, Omagh

Known for its mouth-watering food for more than reasonable prices, The Millstone Bar & Restaurant is dedicated to freshly cooked food using locally sourced produce. Treat your friends and family to their Christmas lunch and dinner, with two lunch courses starting at £13.95 and three dinner courses at £23.95.

Advertisement

For more information, go to facebook.com/themillstonebarandrestaurant

Viscounts Restaurant, 10 Northland Row, Dungannon

Home to many accolades and loved by many locally, Viscounts Restaurant has nearly 30 years’ experience in preparing delicious food with locally sourced ingredients. With a Christmas Sunday carvery available throughout December from £25, where those under 12 eat for £12.50, make sure to book your Christmas Day dinner in advance.

For more information, go to viscountsrestaurant.co.uk/

Advertisement

Salley’s Restaurant, 90 Moore Street, Aughnacloy

As a traditional family run restaurant, warm and welcoming is at the core of what Salley’s does. Running a Christmas early bird dinner, the menu includes a selection of fan favourite dishes alongside festive foods. With two courses starting at £18, three courses are from £21, both including Salley’s vegetable soup as well as duck and sesame bon bons.

Advertisement

For more information, go to facebook.com/Salleysbarandrestaurant