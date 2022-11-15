You either love it or hate it but you can’t ignore it – what about Marmite as a festive gift idea?

Do you fancy Marmite Truffle flavour for Christmas?

Even if the Marmite lover in your life has their favourite breakfast spread safely stored in their cupboards, why not make this Christmas a little more mar-mighty by gifting a bespoke jar or the luxury new Truffle flavour:

Personalised Marmite jar – £9.99 (Marmite’s website)

Marmite Truffle – £4.50 (Sainsbury’s instore and online)

How about a personalised jar of Marmite for the festive season?

Theere are many food gifts that you could offer as a present this year for that foodie in your life that likes something just a little bit different from the norm.

And for those looking to stock up on their staple cupboard favourites, there’s no denying that a festive feast isn’t complete without these much-loved condiment classics!

Colman’s English Mustard – 85p (retailers nationwide)

Colman’s Mint Sauce – £1.20 (retailers nationwide)

Much-loved condiment for the festive season - Colman's Mint Sauce

Hellmann’s Real Mayo – £3 (retailers nationwide).