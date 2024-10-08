Counties Antrim and Derry/Londonderry winners at Blas na hEireann food awards
And, the cream of the crop from Counties Antrim and Derry/Londonderry were recognised at the prestigious food and drink event.
he winners from Co. Antrim were Fred C Robinson, Mauds Ice Creams, Allied Bakeries, Hovis Ireland Bakeries, Ten Watch Chocolates, Melting Pot Fudge, Devil's Churn, Clandeboye Agencies Ltd t/a Slumberjack Coffee, Thompson's Tea, SUKI Tea Makers, Annie's Delights, Tom and Ollie NI ltd, Dundarave Estate, Golden Popcorn Ltd, Glens of Antrim Distillery, Dunluce Distillery, Tempted Cider Company Limited and Caparelli Limited with Thompson’s Tea awarded Best in County.
While the Derry/Londonderry winners were Mullin's Ice Cream, Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, U-BAKE, Vittle Bakeshop, Taste Joy Company Ltd, Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Corndale Farm and Carol's Stock Market with Vittle Bakeshop awarded Best in County.
Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann saw another strong year across all categories along with many new producers entering the awards for the first time this year. During the judging, which took place throughout June and July, over 3,000 entries were judged. Products from every county in Ireland were entered to win bronze, silver or gold awards in over 170 food and drink categories as well as key awards.
As the competition intensifies each year, earning the prestigious Blas accreditation is a significant accomplishment, signifying that the shortlisted finalists and eventual winners represent the pinnacle of excellence in Irish food and drink.