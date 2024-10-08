Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blas na hÉireann 2024, the Irish food awards, took place from October 3-5, celebrating the very best of Irish food and drink.

And, the cream of the crop from Counties Antrim and Derry/Londonderry were recognised at the prestigious food and drink event.

he winners from Co. Antrim were Fred C Robinson, Mauds Ice Creams, Allied Bakeries, Hovis Ireland Bakeries, Ten Watch Chocolates, Melting Pot Fudge, Devil's Churn, Clandeboye Agencies Ltd t/a Slumberjack Coffee, Thompson's Tea, SUKI Tea Makers, Annie's Delights, Tom and Ollie NI ltd, Dundarave Estate, Golden Popcorn Ltd, Glens of Antrim Distillery, Dunluce Distillery, Tempted Cider Company Limited and Caparelli Limited with Thompson’s Tea awarded Best in County.

While the Derry/Londonderry winners were Mullin's Ice Cream, Morelli Ice Cream Ltd, U-BAKE, Vittle Bakeshop, Taste Joy Company Ltd, Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Corndale Farm and Carol's Stock Market with Vittle Bakeshop awarded Best in County.

Now in its 17th year, Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards, are the largest food awards on the island, open to all 32 counties. This year saw another strong year of entries with over 3,000 products and many new producers entering the awards for the first time. The final Blas na hÉireann 2024 awards were announced on Friday 4th October. Photo: Allen Kiely Photography

As the competition intensifies each year, earning the prestigious Blas accreditation is a significant accomplishment, signifying that the shortlisted finalists and eventual winners represent the pinnacle of excellence in Irish food and drink.