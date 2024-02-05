Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has recently gained a reputation as a hub for amazing craft beers, with many breweries carefully creating a range of fruity flavours, zesty hops and beers brimming with personality.

Here are four must-try breweries to visit if you’re a local looking to try something new or a beer-lover planning a staycation in Tyrone:

1. Deirge Brewery, 28a Castlefin Rd, Castlederg

Co Tyrone is gaining a reputation as a hub for amazing craft beer. Picture: Pexels.

Deirge Brewery is a craft beer brewery that offers a range of unique and extremely flavoursome craft beers. Founded by a local to the area, John McHugh, the beer is crafted using water from the River Deirge. Local designer Simon Byrne provided the first label for the company and whilst the brewery is new to the craft beer scene, it certainly has a promising future.

2. Baronscourt Brewery38 Baronscourt Rd, Newtownstewart, Omagh

Baronscourt Brewing Company is a family-run farm-based brewery set in the idyllic countryside of Baronscourt. Founded in 2018, co-founders John and Adam are passionate about producing high-end hand-crafted artisan beer.

Baronscourt Brewing Company is a family-run farm-based brewery. Picture: Baronscourt Brewery.

If you visit, you need to try their Black Sheep Stout with chocolate, biscuit, and coffee flavours that can be tasted, all wrapped up with a subtle hint of orange. Black Sheep Stout produces a creamy head and smooth finish that is guaranteed to get your taste buds tingling.

3. Pokertree Brewing Company, 357B Drumnakilly Rd, Carrickmore, Omagh

Darren Nugent caught the brewing bug after he tasted real ale for the first time while working in Liverpool.

He set out to learn as much as he could about the craft scene before leaving his job in marketing and creating a microbrewery in his home village of Carrickmore.

Each of his brews is handcrafted in small batches, giving each pint depth of flavour and an amazingly long shelf-life.

4. Clearsky Brewing Company, 48 Lisnagowan Rd, Dungannon

Established in late 2013, in Dungannon, Clearsky Brewing Co. was born from a passion to create unique and authentic craft beer concepts for beer drinkers who don't want to compromise on taste and quality. The brewery celebrates one of life's simple pleasures, good beer with family & friends. Handcrafted in small batches, the brewery uses the finest ingredients, all without artificial preservatives, additives or colouring.

Each authentic beer is a contemporary take on a traditional beer style, modernising its flavours to suit the taste of new beer drinkers.