Creightons expand retail network with acquisition of Markethill supermarket

Niall Creighton and Gail Boyd who own Creightons Creightons EUROSPAR of Finaghy, Creightons EUROSPAR of Balmoral and Creightons SPAR of Blacks Road

South Belfast retailer and family-run business, Creightons is to acquire JD Hunter & Co. supermarket in Markethill, Co. Armagh, from Monday, August 15.

Owned and managed by the Henderson Group since 2019, JD Hunter & Co. employs 145 people from the local community, all of whom have been informed that they will remain in continuous employment under the new ownership.

The Creighton family operates three well known independent businesses under the SPAR and EUROSPAR brands and have bought the Armagh business outright for an undisclosed sum.

JD Hunter & Co. Supermarket in Markethill, Co. Armagh

Ron Whitten, chief financial officer at Henderson Group, said: “The Creighton family have been highly successful, award-winning independent retailers working with Hendersons for many years. We have enjoyed a close working relationship during this time, and welcome the news of this acquisition, which consolidates our partnership even further.

“Since we took over the operation in 2019, we have invested considerably in the business, making it a sound prospect for Creightons to continue with that success. We’re delighted that another family business will take over the reins and continue the ethos which has been built within the local community and its many organisations and partnerships.”

Niall Creighton added: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to take over a store that has been family-run since the early 1900s, which mirrors our own family business, which was established by my father 86 years ago in 1936.

“Expanding the Creightons company name, which has become synonymous with community retailing over the years, has always been our long-term strategy, and we look forward to bringing even more to the community, always keeping locally sourced products and partnerships at the forefront of the business.”

The supermarket will continue to trade as JD Hunter & Co., joining the Creighton family’s repertoire as their fourth retail business, alongside Creightons EUROSPAR of Finaghy, Creightons EUROSPAR of Balmoral and Creightons SPAR of Blacks Road.