For those who like to host, wine and dine guests at this time of the year, Lidl Northern Ireland’s Christmas food range is now in store with everything from Christmas dinner essentials and Deluxe delicacies to sweet treats and savoury bites, so you can impress your guests for less this festive season as the market leading discount retailer promises quality products at affordable prices.

Take the stress out of the three-course meal this Christmas with Lidl Northern Ireland’s Deluxe range of luxury starters. As an alternative to a traditional soup that can take hours to prepare, treat your guests to a taste of luxury with a rich and creamy Deluxe Seafood Chowder (£3.79), a Deluxe Salmon Carpaccio (£3.99) or an array of delicious Wild Atlantic Prawns (£3.99) from Lidl Northern Ireland’s Deluxe range – sure to make a marvelous first impression and set the standard for the rest of the meal.

The star of the show at most Christmas dinner tables, is of course the golden brown, roasted turkey – a smell that fills the air in our homes and brings with it nostalgic festive memories. This year, feed the family for less with Lidl’s Northern Ireland 3kg Fresh Whole Turkey (£14.99), arriving in stores from 18 th December. For those looking to take the hassle out of prepping the bird, spending less time in the kitchen and more time with your loved ones, try the retailer’s Boned and Rolled Turkey Joint (£15.99). It is said that no turkey dinner would be complete without a Deluxe Dry Cured Ham (£22.99) to accompany.

When it comes to Christmas dinner you cannot have enough side dishes, as all the trimmings are essential – and some would argue that is the best part! From as little as £1.80, you can pick up a bag of Rooster Potatoes to roast, boil or mash as you please, or treat your guests to a taste of luxury with Lidl’s pre-prepared Deluxe Buttery Roast Potatoes (£3.99). Elevate your meal with Lidl Northern Ireland’s traditional Deluxe Cranberry Sauce (£2.79) and add that renowned seasonal kick to your meat and vegetables with the retailer’s Christmas Herb Mix (£1.29) or Christmas Potted Herbs (£2.99) – you really can’t have enough when it comes to sides, the more the merrier!

The grand finale in any three-course meal is the delicious, sweet treat served up for dessert and at Lidl Northern Ireland, you can find a delicious selection of classic, festive favourites from the retailer’s premier Deluxe range for everyone to indulge in. For those who enjoy a taste of tradition, Lidl’s traditional Deluxe Premium Irish Whiskey and Pecan Mince Pies (£4.79), Deluxe Irish Christmas Cake (£11.99) or Deluxe 6-Month Matured Irish Christmas Puddings (£5.99) are the perfect choice. For those with a sweet tooth, Lidl Northern Ireland has a deliciously decadent Deluxe Melt in the Middle Pudding available in both chocolate and sticky toffee (£5.99) – after all it tis’ the season to indulge.

Lidl Northern Ireland has a great selection of vegan and plant-based products in store to ensure that you don’t miss out this Christmas. The free-from range includes the Partytime Vegetable Spring Rolls (£1.79), Vegetable Gyozas (£1.79) and the Indian Selection (£2.49), containing onion bhajis vegetable pakoras & vegetable samosas and to add a little taste of luxury to your party food this Christmas, Lidl Northern Ireland’s Deluxe Paella Bites (£3.49) also come in a vegetarian option.

It’s that time of the year when we throw showstopping Christmas parties for our friends and family, and we simply like to be prepared for guests stopping by the house unexpectedly- either way, Lidl Northern Ireland’s party food essentials are a must-have! This party season, stock the fridge and freezer with Lidl’s Deluxe canapes, including the traditional Fish, Chip and Pea Baskets (£3.49), Salt & Vinegar Fish Sliders (£3.49) Creamy Chicken & Mushroom Vol au Vents (£2.99), Pork & Chorizo Sausage Rolls (£2.49), or 12 Christmas Inspired Mini Pizzas (£1.99).

You can also serve a taste of cuisines from around the world with Lidl’s Deluxe Bao Buns (£2.79) or Gyozas with Dip (£2.99). Lidl Northern Ireland’s party food range is a gift in itself, taking the stress out of entertaining this holiday season.

As the saying goes, food is the way to the heart so if you are looking for the perfect gift for the foodie in your life this Christmas, look no further than your local Lidl Northern Ireland store. For the sweet-toothed foodie, the retailer has a special premium chocolate range in- store, which includes Deluxe Irish Cream Liqueur Truffles (£3.49), and a milk, white and dark Deluxe Chocolate Selection (£5.99). For those looking for something that not only tastes delicious, but also looks luxurious, Lidl Northern Ireland’s Deluxe Luxury Irish Chocolate Collection (£8.99) or the Deluxe Belgium Chocolate Collection (£8.99) will make shopping for gifts that little bit easier.